‘Silly not to take a chance on him’ – Bolton running the rule over ex-Sheffield Wednesday player: The verdict

Bolton Wanderers have reportedly taken former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Kieran Lee on trial as Ian Evatt looks to add reinforcements to his squad.

The 32-year-old was a fantastic servant to Wednesday, making more than 200 appearances and spending eight years with the club, but left as a free agent in the summer and is yet to sign elsewhere.

According to Yorkshire Live, the Trotters have given Lee a trial and he trained with them yesterday.

But would he be a good signing for them? And do they need him?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

The thing with Lee is his fitness.

It’s been an issue for a long, long time and you could argue that if he didn’t have the issues he’d had, he would still be playing at Sheffield Wednesday.

With that in mind, Bolton taking him on might be a risk.

He’s going to command a decent wage – it won’t be mega, but it’ll be substantial – and you’ve got to make sure he’s going to stay fit.

If you can guarantee that, he’s a fine signing, but there is a risk just looking back over his injury history.

Are Bolton in a position to take that kind of risk? I’m not 100% sure.

Chris Thorpe

His experience at Football League level knows no bounds and for that reason I think he could be a smart acquisition for the Trotters.

He would add a bit more bite to the midfield, so I would say he is needed yes as League Two is a pretty combative division.

Now into his early thirties, a drop down the divisions could be just what Lee needs to keep his career ticking over after leaving Sheffield Wednesday earlier this year.

Bolton will be targeting promotion and I think this is a player who could make the difference for them when we get to the business end of the season next year – they would be silly not to take a chance on him for me.

Phil Spencer

This would be a great signing for Bolton Wanderers.

Kieran Lee is a player of immense quality after coming through the ranks with Manchester United and making almost 200 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday.

The best part is that at 32 he still has plenty to offer.

If he was to move to the Trotters he could be a crucial addition as he helps the club to pick up results this term.

If they can agree a deal with Lee then this is certainly one that makes sense, and I’d be very interested to see what sort of impact he could have.