Siliki starts: The predicted Middlesbrough XI to face Nottingham Forest tomorrow

Middlesbrough will make another attempt to return to winning ways on Wednesday night, when they make the trip to The City Ground to face Nottingham Forest.

Following ‘Boro’s 2-0 defeat at Coventry on Saturday, Neil Warnock’s side go into the game 15th in the Championship table, with six points and just one win from their six league games so far.

However, with Forest rooted to the bottom of the table with just one point from their six matches to date, this could be an opportunity for ‘Boro to pick up a welcome victory.

But just what sort of starting lineup could Warnock name to give his side the best possible chance of claiming all three points on Wednesday night.

Here, we’ve taken a look at who we think could be tasked with doing that job for ‘Boro from the start at The City Ground.

Having used a 3-5-2 formation for much of the season so far, we imagine it is that system Warnock will use again on Wednesday.

In goal, Joe Lumley should continue, having become the club’s number one since his arrival from QPR in the summer.

Ahead of Lumley, Sol Bamba reached a milestone on Saturday as he completed 90 minutes for the first time since his recovery from cancer, and with Warnock revealing that Paddy McNair and Marc Bola are set to be absent once again, the former Cardiff man could retain his place in the starting XI.

With Anferneee Dijksteel having endured a difficult afternoon at right wing-back against Coventry on Saturday, that could open the door for Lee Peltier to come into the side.

Are these 18 celebrities Middlesbrough supporters or not?

1 of 18 Thelma Barlow? Fan Not a fan

In the centre of midfield meanwhile, James Lea Siliki could make his first start for ‘Boro after joining on loan from Rennes late in the summer transfer window, which would give Warnock the opportunity to hand a rest to 33-year-old Jonny Howson, who has missed just 58 minutes of league action so far this season.

Upfront, Andraz Sporar, another late summer loan signing from Europe – Sporting CP this time – could also be pushing for a first start after debuting from the bench at Coventry.

If he does, then Onel Hernandez’ promising start to life with ‘Boro since making the temporary move from Norwich could see him take the other attacking spot, given the chances he ought to be able to create for the Slovakian.