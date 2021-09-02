Siliki and Sporar in, Howson and Ikpeazu out: Middlesbrough’s strongest XI now the transfer window is shut – Do you agree?

The transfer window is now over and in Middlesbrough’s case you could say that it’s been a very successful one when it’s all said and done.

The Teessiders did some very late transfer business and Neil Warnock brought internationals in from all around the globe as things have gone a bit more continental at the Riverside.

There was a surprise late departure with midfield general Sam Morsy departing for League One side Ipswich Town and midfield could be an area where Warnock isn’t as covered as he would like.

Despite the fact that Boro may delve into free agency to strengthen certain positions, let’s look at what the veteran manager’s best line-up may look like now that August is out of the way.

Even though Boro have some some smart business this summer, there’s still some problem areas that may need addressing with a few free agents here and there.

They do look thin on the ground in defence, with Warnock chasing a left-sided defender all summer that can play at left-back and centre-back but so far that has failed to transpire.

Paddy McNair can also play at centre-back but whilst new Argentinian recruit Martin Payero acclimatises to English football he could slot in next to James Lea Siliki who was brought in on loan from Stade Rennais on deadline day.

Lee Peltier is credible back-up to Anfernee Dijksteel with Darnell Fisher out with a long-term knee injury, but it’s when you get a bit further forward up the pitch where Boro’s strength is more apparent.

With the signings Warnock is made you expect him to play with wingers and with Marcus Tavernier on one side and Onel Hernandez on the other, Championship full-backs are going to be no doubt tied up in knots with their footwork.

Taviernier can also play in the number 10 role though so he can rotate with another new signing in Matt Crooks should Warnock want to give the likes of Sammy Ameobi or Isaiah Jones a start out wide.

Boro also finally got a new striker in on the final day of the window with Slovenia international Andraz Sporar arriving from Sporting Lisbon, and whilst he’s a completely different player to Uche Ikpeazu he brings a proven goalscoring touch to the Riverside.

It may take a little while for Warnock’s new signings to settle in but the late, late arrivals have international class and should add a lot as Boro aim to push for the Championship play-offs this season.