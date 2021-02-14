Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Cardiff City

‘Silencing the doubters’ – Many Cardiff City fans react to one player’s display against Coventry

Published

24 mins ago

on

An inspired Josh Murphy helped Cardiff City to continue their excellent start under Mick McCarthy following a comfortable victory over Coventry City in the Welsh capital yesterday.

The Bluebirds had lost five Championship matches on the bounce prior to McCarthy’s arrival and were sliding down the table.

However, 11 points from five games has moved the South Wales outfit up to seventh in the second-tier – just six behind sixth-placed Bournemouth and back into genuine top-six contention.

Kieffer Moore made it five goals in as many matches under the former Republic of Ireland boss to put Cardiff in complete control, both of which were made by Murphy – the first courtesy of an excellent through pass and the second down to a slice of luck.

Although there was nothing lucky about Murphy’s first goal since July after he latched onto Perry Ng’s quickly-taken free-kick early in the second period before lashing home into the far corner.

It ended a run of 22 matches without scoring for the Bluebirds attacker, who was making his first start since the reverse fixture against the Sky Blues back in November.

Here’s how the Cardiff faithful reacted on Twitter to Murphy’s impressive showing on Saturday:


