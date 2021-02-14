‘Silencing the doubters’ – Many Cardiff City fans react to one player’s display against Coventry

An inspired Josh Murphy helped Cardiff City to continue their excellent start under Mick McCarthy following a comfortable victory over Coventry City in the Welsh capital yesterday.

The Bluebirds had lost five Championship matches on the bounce prior to McCarthy’s arrival and were sliding down the table.

However, 11 points from five games has moved the South Wales outfit up to seventh in the second-tier – just six behind sixth-placed Bournemouth and back into genuine top-six contention.

Quiz: Were each of these 20 former Cardiff City players left or right footed?

1 of 20 Neil Etheridge Right Left

Kieffer Moore made it five goals in as many matches under the former Republic of Ireland boss to put Cardiff in complete control, both of which were made by Murphy – the first courtesy of an excellent through pass and the second down to a slice of luck.

Although there was nothing lucky about Murphy’s first goal since July after he latched onto Perry Ng’s quickly-taken free-kick early in the second period before lashing home into the far corner.

It ended a run of 22 matches without scoring for the Bluebirds attacker, who was making his first start since the reverse fixture against the Sky Blues back in November.

Here’s how the Cardiff faithful reacted on Twitter to Murphy’s impressive showing on Saturday:

Got that dilemma of whether we start ojo or Murphy now Tuesday assuming ojos fit enough Good one to have tho ojos been class over the last couple of weeks but Murphy was brilliant today — MATT (@Mattlid18) February 13, 2021

3-1 win✅

Three wins on the bounce✅

Murphy silencing the doubters✅

Moore brace✅

Wurzels firming a 6-0 battering✅

Colwill debut✅ Happy Saturday people👏 #ccfc — Jack Price (@Jackpricey_) February 13, 2021

I’d like to apologise for all the times I doubted Murphy — Louis (@LouisCcfc) February 13, 2021

So happy for Murphy hopefully this’ll start a run in this time — Joe Turner (@ccfcTurner) February 13, 2021

Murphy’s been a real threat today, good to see him playing well again. Goal well deserved, we could get a few more — CCFC Related (@CCFCRelated) February 13, 2021

JOSH MURPHY I LOVE YOU — Josh🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@JoshCCFC) February 13, 2021

Great to see the lad playing to his potential. Long may it last. 👍 — Tim Wegener (@timcwegener) February 13, 2021

Absolute enigma but the one player in the squad who can win games on his own. An arm around the shoulder and a bit of confidence this guy can be on fire again 🔥💙 https://t.co/FVkZPUuftU — Johnathan Williams (@WildthingJ74) February 14, 2021

Deserves all the credit he gets, he was excellent today! https://t.co/zMxuB5J5mG — Tom Spruce (@TomSpruce1) February 13, 2021

What a performance from Josh today 💙 https://t.co/EEQbD4TSCA — Nathan (@nathanbluebird) February 13, 2021