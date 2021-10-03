‘Silencing his critics’ – Plenty of QPR fans react to player’s performance in Preston win

QPR recorded their second consecutive win as they came from behind to beat Preston 3-2 at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Saturday.

It was certainly a game for the neutrals as both sides showed plenty of attacking quality throughout the game, but it was QPR who picked up the three points.

Lyndon Dykes for QPR off to a great start, scoring in the 17th minute but it was Preston who got back into the game ten minutes later with an Emil Riis Jakobsen equalising.

Wing back Joshua Earl then put Preston ahead with his first senior goal before summer Jimmy Dunne equalised in the 71st minute. It proved to be a very good five minutes for QPR as Ilias Chair scored the winner in the 74th minute with QPR holding out for the three points.

It was the matchwinner Ilias Chair who drew praise from supporters as he continues his good form. There were sections of supporters criticising him in their poor run of form but he’s gone a long way to silencing them with three goals in his last two games.

This didn’t go unnoticed as QPR supporters took to Twitter to praise their number 10. Here’s what they’ve been saying.

I'm glad he is silencing his critics. He is a very skillful young footballer who is a joy to watch. Deffo number 10 💙 — Chappers 🌸💁‍♀️ (@CLC__x) October 2, 2021

Chair is turning out to be a star after all 😊 — Sim Jing Ying (@Simisatweeter) October 2, 2021

The new Taarabt ⚡ — 🇲🇦 (@Anas_yelh) October 2, 2021

Le goat 🇲🇦 — Mehdi 🇲🇦 (@dimeh67_) October 2, 2021

QPR and Morocco seem destined to have quite the bond. First Adel Taarabt and now Ilias Chair. https://t.co/3chojiFPwS — RedDevilJoseph🇲🇦 (@RedDevilJoseph) October 2, 2021

Fair play to Illias Chair, who is answering his critics (me included) after his annoying performance against the Baggies. But fair play to him in these last 2 games, 3 goals 👍🏻 — Gavin Cronin (@QPRGAV) October 2, 2021

Thrilling game at QPR today . Ilias Chair the little magician @QPR #QPRPNE — gary oliver (@garyoliver64) October 2, 2021

Ilias Chair is a phenomenal player. What a talent we have. #qpr — QPR FUN (@QPRFUN) October 2, 2021