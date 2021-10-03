‘Silenced his doubters’, ‘Superb’ – These Portsmouth fans heap praise on individual after emphatic Sunderland win

Portsmouth got back to winning ways in style yesterday as they hammered Sunderland 4-0 at Fratton Park.

The game was played in torrid conditions but Danny Cowley’s side were far superior to their high-flying opponents. As you would expect given the scoreline, there were many standout performers for Pompey, with John Marquis arguably the pick of the bunch.

The 29-year-old had failed to score in eight League One games going into the fixture, with some fans questioning why the former Doncaster man was kept in the XI.

However, he highlighted his quality at this level with an excellent all-round display, that included the striker getting two goals and registering one assist.

As you would expect, that was exactly what the Portsmouth fans wanted to see from Marquis, with the player coming in for plenty of credit on social media for his contribution to the win.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Also, Marquis again superb today. Couldn't name a bloke since Benjani that runs more than him. The goals will come, but you can't teach that desire to chase the ball. Fans strangely hate him and he knows it #Pompey — Josh Sweetman (@JSweetman92) October 2, 2021

What a gutsy team performance today every man won his battle! Marquis with the goals he deserved in recent weeks hope that’s the catalyst #pompey — Jon Glen (@jon_glen) October 2, 2021

Marquis silenced his doubters today with a superb performance and 2 goals, is without a doubt the best ST at the club. #Pompey — Shane (@Shovell96) October 2, 2021

Marquis master class #pompey — Andy Burgess (@Sheffield_Skate) October 2, 2021

Standing ovation for Marquis. Well deserved. Harrison looks delighted for him, genuinely. #Pompey — Robert (@robert89__) October 2, 2021

All those haters can give him a rest today, how good was John Marquis? #Pompey — Josh Sweetman (@JSweetman92) October 2, 2021

Marquis MOTM, 2 goals & 1 assist. Finally getting his reward for all the effort he puts in week in, week out. #pompey — Ethan (@PUPethan) October 2, 2021