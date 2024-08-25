There have already been some high-profile departures from Blackburn Rovers over the course of the summer transfer window.

Last season's Championship Golden Boot winner, Sammie Szmodics, has already moved on to newly-promoted Premier League side Ipswich Town, for a reported £10million.

Meanwhile, Sam Gallagher's long association with the club has also come to an end, with the striker securing a move to Championship rivals Stoke City, who have paid £1.5million for his services.

Elsewhere, the likes of Semir Telalovic and Leo Wahlstedt have also been sold after just a single year at Ewood Park.

But could there be more exits from John Eustace's first-team squad before the window closes at the end of the month?

Here, we've taken a look at two other Blackburn Rovers players who could be the subject of more speculation between now and the transfer deadline on Friday 30th August.

Arnor Sigurdsson

Arnor Sigurdsson is another who only moved to Ewood Park last summer, going on to endure something of a mixed debut campaign with the club.

There were flashes of brilliance and potential from the winger, certainly towards the start of his time with Rovers.

However, Sigurdsson often found it hard to consistently produce his best, while he was also hampered by injuries, missing long periods of the campaign for fitness.

As a result, given he is now into the final year of his contract at Ewood Park, Blackburn may well have a decision to make over his future.

This could be their final chance to cash in on him, and he is reported to be a target for another Championship side in the form of QPR, as well as Greek outfit PAOK.

There have also been suggestions that Rovers are at their limit of players they can have in their squad who do not have a work permit, limiting their ability to do business in the international market.

Given Sigurdsson is a player in that situation, they could also be tempted to move him on in order to open up more avenues in the window for new signings, before it closes.

Arnor Sigurdsson 2023/24 Blackburn Rovers League Stats - As Per SofaScore Appearances 29 Starts 17 Goals 5 Shots per Game 0.9 Shots on Target per Game 0.5 Assists 2 Pass Success Rate 82% Dribble Success Rate 28% Duel Success Rate 33%

Lewis Travis

Lewis Travis is another Blackburn player who has been linked with a move elsewhere during the summer transfer window.

It has been claimed that Hull City are keen on a deal for the midfielder, but that he would cost somewhere in the region of £3million to sign.

However, the Tigers have also been linked with other midfield options such as Gustavo Puerta and Jonas Meffert.

They may therefore, have other options to turn to, while Eustace himself has suggested he wants to strengthen Rovers' midfield this summer.

If that is the case, then it would mean it would make little sense to let club captain Travis leave at this stage of the transfer window.

After returning from a loan spell at Ipswich in the second half of last season, Travis has indicated the reason for that temporary exit from Blackburn, was down to the departed Jon Dahl Tomasson.

It would therefore seem to be the case that the player himself may now be keen to stay as part of Eustace's side.

As a result, it will surely take plenty of negotiation if there is to be a move for Travis this summer, which may mean this is one to keep a close eye on before the deadline.