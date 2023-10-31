Highlights Blackburn Rovers face a tough challenge against Premier League side Chelsea in the League Cup fourth round.

The Blackburn lineup could see some changes, with several players getting an opportunity to start in this match.

This is a chance for certain players, such as Niall Ennis, Adam Wharton, and Dilan Markanday, to prove themselves and make an impact for the team.

Blackburn Rovers will be aiming to spring a surprise in the fourth round of the League Cup on Wednesday night, when they travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea.

Jon Dahl Tomasson's side have already beaten League Two duo Walsall and Harrogate Town, as well as Championship rivals Cardiff City, to make it to this stage of the competition.

However, their Premier League hosts will likely provide a much more significant challenge for the Ewood Park club this week.

Following a run of three straight wins, Rovers will also be looking to bounce back after that run was ended by a 1-0 defeat at home to Swansea City on Saturday afternoon.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at the Blackburn lineup Tomasson could name against Chelsea - using a 4-2-3-1 formation - right here.

Goalkeeper: Leopold Wahlstedt

With Aynsley Pears still out through, summer signing Wahlstedt remains the standout choice to start between the posts again on Wednesday night.

Left-Back: Harry Pickering

As Rovers' sole senior left-back option, and with a decent run of form under his belt of late, Pickering looks the clear choice to start at left-back at Stamford Bright.

Centre Back: Scott Wharton

With Dominic Hyam still likely to be out through injury, Scott Wharton, who came off the bench to replace him at Millwall before taking his place in the starting lineup against Swansea, should be set to start here.

Centre Back: Hayden Carter

Carter picked up a fifth booking of the season against Swansea on Saturday, which will see him suspended for his side's league clash with Norwich City this weekend. However, he is still eligible to play in the Cup, so ought to start at Stamford Bridge.

Right-Back: James Hill

Bournemouth loanee James Hill has been a consistent presence on the right of defence for Blackburn recently, and will see this as an opportunity to show what he can do against a Premier League team he may hope to be playing against with the Cherries in the future.

Centre Midfield: Adam Wharton

Having returned from injury as a substitute in Rovers' recent outings, this could be an opportunity for Wharton, who has been touted for a Premier League move recently, to return to the starting XI, also allowing for a break for Sondre Tronstad after his sudden run in the side.

Centre Midfield: Jake Garrett

Garrett has struggled for game time in the league this season, but has scored three times in as many games in the League Cup during the current campaign, so this could be a good time to give him another appearance in the starting XI.

Left Wing: Zak Gilsenan

After a strong start to his Blackburn career, Arnor Sigurdsson has been withdrawn at half time in the last two games, so he could be due a break, with academy graduate Gilsenan - who has stood out in this competition this season - someone who could take his place on the right of attack.

Attacking Midfield: Andrew Moran

Brighton loanee Moran is another to have come off the bench after injury in recent games, and could now be set for a chance to return to the starting XI, which allow for a rest for Rovers' top scorer this season, Sam Szmodics, in the attacking midfield role.

Right Wing: Dilan Markanday

Given Tomasson may want to rotate in this busy period for this side, Markanday - who has made of his starts for Rovers in this competition, where he has made his biggest impact - could be another who gets a go from the start in this one.

Centre Forward: Niall Ennis

After some fitness issues at the start of the season, Ennis has done much of his work from the bench in the past few weeks, which has raised eyebrows among some Rovers fans. This therefore, could be a good chance to get him into the XI and boost his sharpeness, as the club look for a striker who can consistently score goals for them.