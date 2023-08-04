This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United's preparations for the 2023/24 season are well underway and Daniel Farke has taken over in the managerial hotseat at Elland Road.

Farke is a two-time second tier winner with Norwich City and has been tasked with attempting to bounce back to the top-flight at the first time of asking with the West Yorkshire outfit.

Business so far has been primarily focused on outgoings, with Farke working behind the scenes on addressing his squad alongside Leeds' new ownership group, 49ers Enterprises; however, Leeds have recruited two first-team players in the shape of Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea and Karl Darlow from Newcastle United.

The Whites have let go of Tyler Roberts, Alfie McCalmont, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Rodrigo, Marc Roca, Max Wober in a mixture of permanent and loan deals so far in the transfer window. Adam Forshaw and Joel Robles have also seen their contracts expire, too.

One area of the squad that is not lacking in options, and likely to see some departures before September 1st, is in the wide areas. The Whites boast a wealth of talent on the wings, but the futures of some players remains uncertain as they enter the final month of the window.

Leeds currently have Jack Harrison, Willy Gnonto, Crysencio Summerville, Luis Sinisterra, Georginio Rutter, Dan James, Helder Costa, and Ian Poveda as first-team options on the flanks.

The latter of which has impressed in pre-season, to the surprise of many Leeds fans. Poveda has been more heavily involved than expected, and scored in the 2-0 win over Premier League side Nottingham Forest, too.

Who's been Leeds United's surprise package in pre-season?

FLW’s Leeds United fan pundit Kris Smith believes Poveda has potentially made himself a genuine option next season for Farke.

Poveda can operate in a few ways, which will make him a decent squad option.

He said: "The surprise package at Leeds in this pre-season has to be Ian Poveda.

"He's gone from two loans at Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool and not really set the world alight in the Championship.

"Everyone's thinking he's going to be a bit of an outcast to the senior squad but he's actually someone who the fans can actually see a future for now.

"It's early days, obviously - it's pre-season and it's just been a few good cameos off the bench, and you can't really call him the new Pablo Hernandez or Farke's new Emi Buendia yet.

"But, compared to other players in Leeds' attack, he actually looks fairly natural to the number-ten position. It's a void that really needs filling.

"He's definitely an option now, as Farke outlined, we can't really make a song and dance about him because it's only pre-season, but there are signs of life for him at Leeds, definitely."

Could Ian Poveda have a future with Leeds?

Given how well stocked they are, Leeds can afford to get rid of a number of wingers, and Poveda's emergence as a potential option there and in the number-ten role have given Farke more to think about.

He has directness and good close control to thrive in the right role, but only glimpses of that have been seen at Leeds, Blackburn, and Blackpool.

The 23-year-old allows Leeds not to worry as much about who may stay and who departs, and it's a remarkable turnaround for a player who looked certain to leave, considering he has one-year left on his deal at Elland Road.