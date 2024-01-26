Highlights EFL pundit Carlton Palmer believes signing Michael Smith will be the catalyst for Derby County's promotion to the Championship.

Smith's previous promotions and impressive League One scoring record make him an ideal addition for Derby.

Working with manager Paul Warne, whom Smith has previously played under, could help him regain his form and boost Derby's chances of promotion.

EFL pundit Carlton Palmer believes that signing Michael Smith will be the catalyst to Derby County winning promotion to the Championship, but they will have to contend with Sheffield Wednesday's demands to sign the striker.

​​​​​​Derby have been linked with a move for Smith, with the striker currently struggling to recreate his form from last season after winning promotion to the Championship. However, the two sides are said to be struggling to agree terms for the transfer.

After netting 17 times for the Owls in League One last season in their promotion season, he has only managed three goals in the first half of the season, albeit not as a key player for Danny Rohl's side.

A move down to the Championship could help the 32-year-old find his form again, and help fourth-place Derby County ascend into the automatic promotion spots in the third tier by the end of the season.

Palmer believes Smith can fire Derby to promotion this season

Ex-England international Palmer believes that a move for Smith will fire Derby in the League One automatic promotion spots this season, owing to his experience scoring goals in the division.

He also notes Smith's previous promotions from the league, indicating that he has the knowledge and ability to help the team climb back into the second division, following their 2022 relegation under manager Wayne Rooney.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said: "It appears that there is still a fair bit of work to be done by Derby County to sign Sheffield Wednesday striker Michael Smith.

"Derby have reportedly made an offer for Smith, which has been rejected by the Owls. The Owls are looking for a loan fee, as well as a contribution to Smith's wages.

"Sheffield Wednesday would ideally prefer a permanent transfer deal than a loan deal to get Smith off their books and their wages.

"Derby have missed a goal threat since [David] McGoldrick left the club for Notts County. Smith boasts an impressive record of 36 goals in 84 appearances in League One. He also has three promotions out of League One to the Championship - twice with Rotherham, and once with Sheffield Wednesday.

"Derby sit in fourth place in League One on 53 points, three points off Portsmouth, who lead the table. The Rams, in signing Smith, in my opinion will automatically get promotion. He will provide experience and goals, and will be linking up with a manager who knows him very well indeed."

If signing Smith could be the difference between going up and missing out on promotion, manager Paul Warne may have to give in to the Owls' demands and pay what Wednesday want for the veteran striker.

Smith is an impressive League One striker despite his poor season so far

While he has failed to set the league alight this season in the Championship, a drop down to League One may be the ideal move for Smith.

The six foot three target man has previously taken a starring role in League One, with 36 goals scored in 84 matches showing just how clinical he is at that level.

He registered 20 goals and eight assists in 49 competitive appearances last term for the Owls, and helped the side win the play-offs to earn promotion into the Championship.

Michael Smith League One stats - as per SofaScore Games played 39 Minutes per game 75 Goals 16 Assists 6 Shots per game 2.4 Goal conversion 18%

The striker has not been favoured by Rohl this season, starting just seven matches in the league. His three goals came against Hull City and Rotherham (2), and has been largely ineffective for the side currently second-bottom of the league table.

Derby may be the perfect club for him to regain his form, owing to their current manager. Paul Warne is in charge of the Rams currently, and signing Smith will facilitate a reunion from the pair's days at Rotherham United.

Smith scored 60 times in 210 matches for the Millers, and playing under a manager who knows how to play him in a division he knows he can perform in could be a match made in heaven for Smith. The move could indeed bring Derby closer to promotion, if the pair can work together as they did in previous season.

With the Rams' recent defeat, they have won just two of their last five matches.

This should be a worrying sign for Derby, who may speed up their move for Smith to avoid losing ground of the top teams in the league, and lose their chance to challenge for automatic promotion.