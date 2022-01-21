‘Signing of the window’ – Many Stoke City fans buzz after striking Aston Villa transfer agreement

Stoke City have swooped to sign Jaden Philogene-Bidace on loan from Aston Villa.

Michael O’Neill has already secured the service of Lewis Baker, Phil Jagielka and Taylor Harwood-Bellis this month, with Philogene-Bidace the latest impressive coup for the Potters.

It’s been confirmed that the 19-year-old will link up with Stoke for the remainder of the season, with Villa trusting the Potters with the development of a young talent.

Philogene-Bidace has already made his Premier League debut, featuring against Tottenham last season and Newcastle earlier in the 2021/22 campaign.

It’s been in the Villa youth teams where Philogene-Bidace has done the most damage, though, scoring in the EFL Trophy twice against Wycombe Wanderers, as well as six times in four games in the Premier League 2 Division 2.

With Stoke sitting eighth in the Championship table and chasing play-off football in 2022, there’s a real buzz about the signings made this month.

As you might expect, there’s been plenty more positivity following Philogene-Bidace arriving from Villa Park:

Welcome Jaden! This window just gets better and better🤩🔴⚪️ https://t.co/ZcUV5WmDpV — Louis🔴⚪️ (@LouisEccleston7) January 21, 2022

Now we are talking!

Come on @stokecity as poor as a few results have been recently we have a real chance here this season. https://t.co/cOFJWnDQLL — Steve P (@stokiestevep) January 21, 2022

Considering O'Neil said we might not get much buisness done in January, I'm thinking this is a very good January window for a long time 😀 https://t.co/kjg7wddTlu — ⚽️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿LeanneSCFC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚽ (@Leannewilliams1) January 21, 2022

This will go down as the signing of the window, going right to the top this lad https://t.co/PZJHOgYiDr — Glenn (@GlennUrwin_) January 21, 2022

Yesssssss premier league potters 👋 https://t.co/6ZEihkXPWk — Nath (@nathscfc) January 21, 2022

Good signing. Much more ambitious https://t.co/cSmhV5IYBq — Mitch Till (@Mtscfc) January 21, 2022

We're building a superteam for absolutely no reason whatsoever https://t.co/23XVwaKJfw pic.twitter.com/VZJ4ujSYWx — 🌌🛸⁉️ (@SCFCWei) January 21, 2022