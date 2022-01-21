Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘Signing of the window’ – Many Stoke City fans buzz after striking Aston Villa transfer agreement

Stoke City have swooped to sign Jaden Philogene-Bidace on loan from Aston Villa. 

Michael O’Neill has already secured the service of Lewis Baker, Phil Jagielka and Taylor Harwood-Bellis this month, with Philogene-Bidace the latest impressive coup for the Potters.

It’s been confirmed that the 19-year-old will link up with Stoke for the remainder of the season, with Villa trusting the Potters with the development of a young talent.

Philogene-Bidace has already made his Premier League debut, featuring against Tottenham last season and Newcastle earlier in the 2021/22 campaign.

It’s been in the Villa youth teams where Philogene-Bidace has done the most damage, though, scoring in the EFL Trophy twice against Wycombe Wanderers, as well as six times in four games in the Premier League 2 Division 2.

With Stoke sitting eighth in the Championship table and chasing play-off football in 2022, there’s a real buzz about the signings made this month.

As you might expect, there’s been plenty more positivity following Philogene-Bidace arriving from Villa Park:


Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

