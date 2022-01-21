Sky Bet Championship
‘Signing of the window’ – Many Stoke City fans buzz after striking Aston Villa transfer agreement
Stoke City have swooped to sign Jaden Philogene-Bidace on loan from Aston Villa.
Michael O’Neill has already secured the service of Lewis Baker, Phil Jagielka and Taylor Harwood-Bellis this month, with Philogene-Bidace the latest impressive coup for the Potters.
It’s been confirmed that the 19-year-old will link up with Stoke for the remainder of the season, with Villa trusting the Potters with the development of a young talent.
Philogene-Bidace has already made his Premier League debut, featuring against Tottenham last season and Newcastle earlier in the 2021/22 campaign.
It’s been in the Villa youth teams where Philogene-Bidace has done the most damage, though, scoring in the EFL Trophy twice against Wycombe Wanderers, as well as six times in four games in the Premier League 2 Division 2.
With Stoke sitting eighth in the Championship table and chasing play-off football in 2022, there’s a real buzz about the signings made this month.
As you might expect, there’s been plenty more positivity following Philogene-Bidace arriving from Villa Park:
