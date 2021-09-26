Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield United

‘Signing of the summer’, ‘Quality’ – These Sheffield United fans heap praise on 26-y/o after victory over Derby County

Published

8 mins ago

on

Sheffield United continued their impressive recent run as they beat Derby County 1-0 at Bramall Lane.

It was a tough afternoon for the Blades, who were playing against ten men for the final half hour after Kelle Roos was sent off. Despite that, they needed a 90th minute penalty from Billy Sharp to seal the points.

Whilst the striker took the plaudits for holding his nerve late on, Ben Davies was impressive at the back for the Yorkshire side.

The centre-back joined from Liverpool in the summer window but he has had a stop-start beginning to his Blades career. However, the 26-year-old has now played in successive league games and he helped the team to a first home clean sheet yesterday.

As well as dealing with the Rams strikers, Davies was composed in possession and commanding in the way he played.

As well as dealing with the Rams strikers, Davies was composed in possession and commanding in the way he played.


