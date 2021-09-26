‘Signing of the summer’, ‘Quality’ – These Sheffield United fans heap praise on 26-y/o after victory over Derby County

Sheffield United continued their impressive recent run as they beat Derby County 1-0 at Bramall Lane.

It was a tough afternoon for the Blades, who were playing against ten men for the final half hour after Kelle Roos was sent off. Despite that, they needed a 90th minute penalty from Billy Sharp to seal the points.

Whilst the striker took the plaudits for holding his nerve late on, Ben Davies was impressive at the back for the Yorkshire side.

The centre-back joined from Liverpool in the summer window but he has had a stop-start beginning to his Blades career. However, the 26-year-old has now played in successive league games and he helped the team to a first home clean sheet yesterday.

As well as dealing with the Rams strikers, Davies was composed in possession and commanding in the way he played.

And, it’s fair to say he made a positive impression with the support. Here we look at some of their reaction to his display from Twitter…

Quality best game by far. — Martyn Doncaster (@Blades60Martyn) September 25, 2021

Such a tidy player — Slade⚔️ (@sufcslade) September 25, 2021

Excellent today — 𝘓𝘶𝘤𝘢⚔🇮🇹 (@SUFCLuca) September 25, 2021

Such a relief after putting up with Jack Robinson — Hougch (@Hougch1) September 25, 2021

Man of the match by a country mile 👌🏻🔴⚪️⚔️ https://t.co/VTPgkIrCD3 — Chris Myers (@kemttr) September 25, 2021

Read things early, held the line well when required, dropped off and swept up when necessary. Top performance. Such a safety net held alongside all others that have tried to replace JOC 👏🏻 https://t.co/z7yIFvVTBr — Jake 🔴⚔️⚪️ (@BellersTheBlade) September 25, 2021

Signing of the summer for me. Really hope we can sign him at the end of the season ⚔️🔴⚪⚔️ https://t.co/8sIgHszuCb — Steven Dring (@Dr1ngy) September 25, 2021