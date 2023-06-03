This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more..

Premier League-bound Burnley are interested in signing PSG midfielder Fabian Ruiz, according to Foot Mercato.

The Clarets are expected to be a side that is going to be busy in this summer transfer window, with Vincent Kompany keen on making sure the club give it a good go in the Premier League.

Now, Ruiz is the latest name to be linked with Burnley with the Spanish midfielder struggled for regular game time since joining the French giants.

The 27-year-old only joined PSG last summer and this report adds that the player is in no rush to leave the club, despite the fact Burnley have made the midfielder a ‘priority’ this summer.

The one concern this outlet reported was Ruiz’s wages may be a stumbling block to any potential deal.

As we see if this story develops further, we asked the FLW writers to discuss this news and asked for their thoughts on if Ruiz would be a good signing.

Should Burnley sign Fabian Ruiz this summer?

Declan Harte

Fabian Ruiz would be a fantastic signing for Burnley and a sign of their ambition for life back in the Premier League.

The midfielder was a key part of the Napoli side that missed out on the Serie A title in 2021, standing out as one of the best in his position in European football.

His time at PSG has been less than stellar, but Paris has been a difficult home for a lot of super talented players in recent years, so that shouldn’t be too big of a concern.

If he can replicate his form from his time in Italy, then he will be a very smart signing for Vincent Kompany’s side.

Brett Worthington

This could be the signing of the summer.

There is no doubt that Burnley are a more ambitious club under Kompany and the new ownership, but this could be something else.

Ruiz is an established footballer who has been playing at the very top of the game for a while now, at Napoli and now PSG.

The 27-year-old was a key member of the Napoli team, and he was a player that was linked to a host of top European sides before eventually moving to Paris. So, it is clear how good the player can be; of course, he hasn’t quite hit the heights of his Napoli days, but Ruiz is still a very good footballer and would be an excellent addition to this Burnley team.

When you consider the way Kompany likes his Burnley team to play, then Ruiz slotting into that midfield could really improve their dynamic and make them a decent side to watch next season.

Ned Holmes

What a signing this would be from Burnley.

Their midfield was among the best in the Championship last season but that doesn't mean they shouldn't be looking to improve it ahead of their Premier League return.

Fabian Ruiz is a real talent - a bright spark in central midfield that's able to take hold of games and did so regularly for Napoli.

This is ambitious from Burnley but what a statement of intent a deal for the 26-year-old would be.

There is no shame in struggling to get into a star-studded PSG side and his situation there could help the Clarets get their man.