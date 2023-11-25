Highlights West Bromwich Albion's off-field issues are not affecting their performance on the pitch.

Head coach Carlos Corberan has been working with limited funds but is expected to benefit from a club sale in the near future.

Despite the return of injured players, West Brom is still looking to strengthen their attacking options, with Ben Brereton Diaz being one of the reported targets.

West Bromwich Albion might be doing very well on the pitch right now despite their off-field issues, but there's a chance that in the coming weeks and months they could get even better.

Carlos Corberan has been working with pretty much non-existent funds since his arrival at the club to replace Steve Bruce as head coach last October, and that was never more evident than the summer just gone when only signing three players - two on loan and one on a free transfer.

West Brom - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Josh Maja Bordeaux Permanent Jeremy Sarmiento Brighton Loan Pipa Ludogorets Loan

Owner Guochuan Lai is essentially not funding the club any longer and a sale is expected to happen in the coming months, which will make Corberan's job a lot easier - and so will the return of several attackers from injury.

Corberan's attacking options have been thin on the ground this season, with Brandon Thomas-Asante, Grady Diangana, John Swift and Jed Wallac somewhat rotating as a front three, although Swift has been out injured since early October himself.

The two players that have been missing as strikers though are Daryl Dike and Josh Maja, with the former being out a lot longer than the latter.

United States international Dike ruptured his achilles back in April and has been on the sidelines ever since, whilst summer recruit Maja hasn't been seen since mid-September because of torn ankle ligaments.

Despite both being back in action in the near future, it hasn't stopped West Brom being linked with attacking players ahead of the January transfer window (even though there is yet to be a takeover), and one individual who the Baggies are reportedly in the running for is Ben Brereton Diaz.

How is Ben Brereton-Diaz getting on at Villarreal?

That is according to TEAMtalk, who claim that Albion - along with Championship rivals Leicester City and Southampton and also Premier League outfits Burnley and Crystal Palace - are keeping tabs on Brereton Diaz's situation out in Spain after he signed for Villarreal in the summer.

Following his strong scoring record over the previous two seasons for Blackburn Rovers, coupled with his growing notoriety thanks to his exploits for the Chile national side, someone from overseas was always going to take a punt on Brereton Diaz, and the likeliest destination was La Liga.

That came true as after 36 Championship goals in 80 outings, Brereton headed to Villarreal, but he's had a tough time so far at the Yellow Submarines.

The 24-year-old has hardly had a settled beginning to life in Spain either, as when he returns for league action this weekend, he will be working under his third different manager at his new side already in the form of Marcelino after Quique Setien and Pacheta fell by the wayside.

In his nine La Liga appearances so far, Brereton Diaz has started just twice and there are no goals or assists on his record, so you can perhaps understand why the links back to England have emerged already.

Where would Ben Brereton Diaz fit in at West Brom?

Even though Maja and Dike are getting back to fitness, Brereton Diaz would be a good addition to the squad as he wouldn't play through the middle - his best position has been on the left-hand side of the front three in recent times, and the Chilean could battle with Matt Phillips or Grady Diangana for a starting berth.

And should the interest in the forward die down and West Brom are left with a clear run at his services, it would still need a takeover to occur you would imagine before a deal can be sanctioned, even for his wages.

There is little doubt that Brereton Diaz would strengthen any Championship starting XI right now despite his indifferent start in Spain, and West Brom landing him would be a real coup.

And a front four of Dike, Brereton Diaz, Swift, and Jed Wallace, with the likes of Maja, Thomas-Asante, Phillips and Diangana in reserve would be incredible strength in depth for a Championship side - let's see if the Baggies can now make it happen.