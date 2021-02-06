‘Signing in itself’ – These Stoke City fans react to news of player agreement

Stoke City centre back Harry Souttar has signed a new contract with the club, the Potters have confirmed.

Souttar joined Stoke from Scottish side Dundee United back in the summer of 2016, and has since gone on to make 28 appearances in all competitions for the club, while also spending time out on loan with the likes of Ross County and Fleetwood Town.

The 22-year-old’s contract had been set to expire at the end of next season, although it now seems as though the defender will not be going anywhere for the foreseeable future.

It was announced by Stoke on Friday night that Souttar has now put pen to paper on a new long-term deal at the Bet365 Stadium.

The exact length of the contract has seemingly not been disclosed, although it now appears as though Stoke will be able to call on the services of the centre back for many more years to come.

Taking to Twitter to react to news of that new deal for Souttar, plenty of Stoke fans appeared delighted by the club’s latest piece of off-the-field business.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about that new contract for Souttar.

Great news — Eric (@watchoutkeeper) February 5, 2021

Great news, we need to keep the likes of Big H, Collins, Campbell and Bursik. — BoyBond007 (@BondKeilan) February 5, 2021

Building the future Stoke. Love to see it — Dan Middleton (@DanMiddo) February 5, 2021

Signing in itself that is! Mint news — Sam Everill (@SamEverill) February 5, 2021

Love that — bensambo098 (@bensambo098) February 5, 2021

Get in, brilliant news — Dan Deavall (@DanDeavall) February 5, 2021

you love to see it — Myles🔴⚪️🤝 (@SCFC_Henshall) February 5, 2021