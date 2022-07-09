Signing eyes promotion, attacker future latest: The latest Hull City news headlines you might have missed

Hull City are making all the right ambitious noises this summer transfer window as they look to get themselves up the Sky Bet Championship and potentially return to the Premier League at the end of the campaign.

The Tigers’ owner Acun Ilicali has made it clear that he wants to see the team up at the right end of the table this coming campaign, and already they have made some eye-catching signings, with more potentially to come.

Here, then, are the latest Tigers headlines doing the rounds…

Seri eyes promotion

Jean Michael Seri joined the club yesterday in what looks an impressive deal on paper, with him proving a pretty key figure in Fulham’s promotion last season.

He’s arrived on a free and, speaking to the Hull website and as quoted by the Hull Daily Mail, the midfielder is aiming high for the new campaign:

“It’s a new project. The owner is ambitious and that makes a difference. I feel very secure in terms of being part of a family. That was the feeling that I had when I arrived at the training ground. If we show that we want to get promoted, then we can at least fight for the top six places. We know that the project is just starting, but why can’t we get promoted in the first year?”

Mallik Wilks’ future still not clear

As per Yorkshire Live, Sheffield Wednesday remain keen on signing Wilks from Hull but the report states that, as things stand, he most likely looks set to remain with the Tigers.

The report writes that the two clubs cannot reach an agreement over a transfer and though the Owls would like to sign him, nothing is imminent at this stage.

Wilks could end up staying on Humberside for the coming campaign at least, then, though there’s time for things to evolve.

Baxter talks up ambition

Nathan Baxter is another recent signing that could be a hit on Humberside and he has praised the ambition being shown by the club, suggesting that it will attract further players:

“I think the level of detail in the recruitment (is there). Tan and Shota are going to bring in characters that are going to embrace the club,” he said via the Hull Daily Mail.

“I don’t think anybody would want to come here if they weren’t going to believe in the project and believe in the dream. From my point of view, it’s quite nice because I was here last year, but I’m also a new signing and it’s quite a nice feeling that I can say to the boys that I’ve chosen to live here again, that I’ve chosen to sign for this club.