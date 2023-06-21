Birmingham City are set to announce their first signing of the summer in Leeds United's Tyler Roberts - though it will reportedly come at a much lower price tag than first anticipated.

Roberts joined Leeds in 2018 from West Bromwich Albion after decent loan spells at Oxford United, Shrewsbury Town and Walsall, in a deal that was worth an initial £2.5million, rising to £4m depending on clauses when he was 19 years old.

Despite a topsy-tuvsy start to life at Elland Road, Roberts made his name by being part of the squad that took the Whites to the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa, a superb feat which ended a 17-year hiatus from the top-flight.

Though, with 27 appearances in their first Premier League campaign, he never really kicked on, and over 50 Premier League appearances in total he only scored twice - resulting in a loan to QPR last season.

But despite Leeds' relegation, it seems he will be moving on to pastures new in the second city.

How much is the fee for Tyler Roberts?

Despite initially believed to be £750,000, it is reported that the fee will be 'significantly lower' than that, according to Birmingham Live.

The publication states that the Blues have already secured the signing of the Welsh international, and that Roberts has already undergone his medical and agreed on personal terms which would see him sign a four-year contract at St. Andrew's under John Eustace.

With Jobe Bellingham leaving earlier this month to join Sunderland for a fee of £1.5million plus add-ons and a sell-on-fee percentage, Birmingham have reinvested their money smartly by signing a young talent - with his potential unlocked as he hasn't quite hit the heights expected of him since leaving the Hawthorns.

Where would Roberts fit in at Birmingham City?

The Blues currently have Scott Hogan, Lukas Jutkiewicz and Sam Cosgrove as their main strikers, with Hogan needing a like-for-like replacement if he is ever unavailable.

Jutkiewicz and Cosgrove are very much similar players, so it's a change in tactics from John Eustace with Troy Deeney running out of time to sign a new contract by the end of the month.

A move back to the Midlands could suit Roberts well, especially with an increased chance of game time and a permanent training ground where he can develop his game.

Which strikers do Leeds have left?

Despite Roberts' loan spell away from the club, Leeds still boast the likes of Patrick Bamford, Rodrigo, Joe Gelhardt and record-signing Georgina Rutter at the club, which is more than enough fire power to secure a return to the Premier League.

Rodrigo could well leave the club, which would leave other youth prospects such as Sam Greenwood to play the bit-part role Roberts has.