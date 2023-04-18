David Moyes is expected to leave West Ham United at the end of the season as they seek to go in a different direction.

Will Michael Carrick leave Middlesbrough?

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding the future of Moyes, with the Hammers still battling to stay in the Premier League. Whilst they have work to do on that front, they are in a good position with eight games to go.

As well as that, the Londoners are still competing in Europe, as they prepare for the quarter-final second leg against Gent in the Conference League this week. So, it could turn out to be a memorable campaign for West Ham, as they look to win some silverware.

Despite that, the Daily Mail has claimed that it’s expected that Moyes will leave the club, a year before his deal at the London Stadium ends. They state that agents have already been told that a new head coach will arrive, as they work on potential signings for next season.

Furthermore, they reveal the process to identify his successor has already begun, with Lille’s Paolo Fonseca, Graham Potter and Brendan Rodgers some of the names mentioned.

And, one man who has previously been linked with the role is Michael Carrick. The former Manchester United player is in his first managerial job with Middlesbrough right now, and he has transformed the Teesside outfit since his arrival.

Having inherited a side languishing in the bottom half of the Championship, Boro are now fourth in the table, and they’re nailed on to finish in the play-off places.

Of course, Carrick would expect to remain at the Riverside Stadium if Boro go up, but that could change if they remain in the second tier.

The 41-year-old has a connection with the Hammers, having started his career at Upton Park, and he went on to make over 150 appearances in claret and blue.

Interest in Carrick is inevitable

It’s obviously not ideal for Middlesbrough that it appears West Ham will be on the lookout for a new boss, because Carrick was always going to be of interest, because of the work he has done, and it helps that he has a connection with the club.

However, there’s a lot of football to be played in the next month or so, and a lot can change. Firstly, it would be a surprise if Moyes left after winning the Conference League, which could happen. Similarly, would Carrick leave if Boro go up? It’s hard to imagine.

So, this is something to address in the summer, but it shows that Boro have made the right appointment as it’s a compliment that Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on Carrick.