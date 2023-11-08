The reign of Guochuan Lai as owner of West Bromwich Albion could soon be coming to an end.

The Chinese businessman, who purchased the Baggies from Jeremy Peace in 2016 for £175 million when they were a Premier League outfit, has been pretty much AWOL from the club for over a year, and he still owes £10 million worth of loans that he took out of Albion for his other businesses.

Lai has been open to a sale for some months, yet nothing has really progressed as a significant ownership change does indeed take a lot of time and effort to complete.

What is the latest on a potential West Brom takeover?

However, there appears to now be progress as the end of 2023 nears, and according to Tom Collomosse of the Daily Mail, at least two parties are holding significant interest in regards to a takeover.

They are in talks with the Baggies, with club director Xu Ke leading the sale process on behalf of Lai, and Collomosse reports that the Midlands club, who are currently in the Championship's play-off positions, are available for a figure of around £60 million.

That is £10 million more than The Telegraph's John Percy said consortiums were in talks for back in September, and at the time he believed that parties from the Middle East and also the United States were talking to West Brom in regards to succeeding Lai.

Collomosse is also of the belief that a USA-based consortium is a part of the discussions, and it remains to be seen which actual individuals or companies are involved.

The process appears to be moving at a good pace though, as evidenced with the presence of sports lawyer David Hinchcliffe at The Hawthorns on Saturday as Carlos Corberan's side defeated Hull City 3-1, which kept them in the top six of the Championship.

Hinchcliffe has facilitated plenty of English footballing takeovers in recent years, such as Evangelos Marinakis' purchase of Nottingham Forest in 2017 and in the same year, Andrea Radrizzani taking control of Leeds United was helped along by Hinchcliffe too.

And it is now believed that he is playing a part in moving West Brom on from Lai to the best possible party to take the Baggies forward and inject some fresh optimism and funds into the club.

What is West Brom's current financial situation?

West Brom have been left without much money since last season when Lai failed to pay back a £5 million loan taken out in the summer of 2021, which was due to be paid back by the end of December 2022.

Weekly wages: West Brom's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

That date came and went, and just a few months later that figure was written off by West Brom directors, believing that they were never going to receive that money from the current owner.

The club took out a £20 million loan from MSD Holdings at the end of last year to help with the running costs, taken out over a period of four years and it was needed due to the eventual loss of Premier League parachute payments, which ended for the club over the summer period and was a major reason as to why Corberan had no money to spend in the last transfer window.