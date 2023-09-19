Highlights West Brom owner Guochuan Lai is in talks to sell the club for around £50m as fans continue to protest his management.

Parties from America and the Middle East have shown interest in the potential takeover, with discussions ongoing.

The club is under pressure to raise funds and hopes to finalize the sale before the end of the year.

West Brom are in discussions with ‘a number of potential buyers’ as owner Guochuan Lai looks to finalise a quick sale of the club ahead of the January window.

Guochuan Lai in talks to sell West Brom

Albion fans have been hugely frustrated at the way the club has been run in recent years, and there are regular protests calling for Lai to leave.

And, it appears they could have their wish, as the Telegraph revealed that there is plenty of interest in the club, who could be sold for £50m.

“West Brom are under increasing pressure to raise funds and the Championship club is in talks with a number of potential buyers to conclude a £50 million takeover before the end of the year. Parties from America and the Middle East have held initial discussions with the club over a deal, with conversations said to be ongoing.”

West Brom could need to sell in January

The off-field problems at The Hawthorns have been known for some time, and head coach Carlos Corberan was restricted in what he could do during the summer window.

Interestingly, the update explains that he will once again be limited in January, with further sales expected if a takeover doesn’t go through, after Dara O’Shea left for Burnley in the summer to balance the books in the short-term.

“It is understood that the club’s financial problems are increasing after they failed to raise enough funds through player sales in the summer transfer window.

“Middlesbrough made a £3 million bid for winger Jed Wallace, while Stoke City submitted at least two offers for striker Brandon Thomas-Asante. Coventry City also pursued midfielder John Swift shortly before the window closed.

“Yet the decision was made to resist what were considered as derisory offers and ensure Carlos Corberan’s squad remained competitive. As a result, there are now major concerns over future cash-flow with the club already under pressure to sell players when the transfer window reopens in January.”

Is a takeover close to happening?

Whilst this is obviously a very encouraging update for Albion, it’s important to note that the report does state that no party is ‘close’ to entering the due diligence stage.

Therefore, it’s going to be a race against time to get this completed before the January window, and we know that these things are very complicated and can take time to complete.

So, it’s a case of waiting and seeing what happens, but the level of interest is a major positive for the Baggies.

What does this mean for West Brom?

In the short-term, nothing really changes for Corberan.

The Spaniard will only be focused on the Watford game, and he will be demanding an improvement from his side after two disappointing performances in the past two games.

Crucially, Corberan will also know that nothing can change until January, so he won’t be losing any key players, and he knows the squad he is working with over the next few months.

By January, he will hope for good news, and further developments are sure to come out over the coming weeks.