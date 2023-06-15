West Bromwich Albion could be set for a takeover, with a group said to be in discussions over purchasing a minority stake in the club.

That is according to The Athletic, who report that the group have been in contact with the club for several months, and that whilst no agreement has yet been reached, discussions between the two parties are said to be at an advanced stage.

West Brom takeover news

The Athletic also detail who is a part of the group, with Egyptian businessman Mohamed El Kashashy and UK-based sports lawyer Chris Farnell said to be involved.

It is unclear at this stage just how much of a stake in the club that the group are seeking to purchase. However, the report does claim that it could eventually lead to a full takeover at The Hawthorns.

Who are Mohamed El Kashashy and Chris Farnell?

Those who keep a keen eye on the EFL may recognise the two names above, with the pair having been linked with previous bids for clubs.

Indeed, back in 2020, a consortium featuring the two names above were in the frame to takeover at Burnley, who were in the Premier League at the time.

However, after a reported 14 months of negotiations with the Clarets, according to Sky Sports, the consortium pulled out of talks to buy the Turf Moor outfit in December 2020.

Four months prior to that, Farnell was also a part of an unsuccessful takeover attempt at Charlton Athletic.

West Brom takeover reaction

With some fans at the Hawthorns dissatisfied with the club's current ownership of late, a fan group has been created named 'Action for Albion'.

As per their website, Action for Albion was "formed due to unsatisfactory communication from the club's controlling shareholder Guochuan Lai and Chief Executive Ron Gourlay regarding financial matters."

A statement released by the group this afternoon read: "Action For Albion have only ever wanted what is in the best interests of West Bromwich Albion Football Club."

"Whilst we will not comment directly on any individuals, we will be meeting representatives of the club in the next week to urgently discuss this and other pressing matters, including the financial health of the club for the coming season.

Lai Guochuan is the current owner of West Bromwich Albion.

"We will continue to scrutinise our current ownership and will work with other like-minded groups to continue to demand they act in the best interests of the club both now and in the future."

When will West Brom's takeover be complete?

At this stage, it is unclear just how long this takeover will take to complete, or indeed if it will be completed.

It must be said that the individuals involved have been mentioned in takeover talks before that have not ended with them in control of the club.

That is not to say that will be the case this time, but it is important to stress that The Athletic's report does not state that anything is yet agreed.

It will certainly be interesting to keep an eye on the talks and any updates in the coming days and weeks.