Significant Wayne Rooney development shared that will concern Derby County fans

Wayne Rooney would be keen on the Newcastle United job if, as expected, Steve Bruce leaves the Premier League strugglers.

That’s according to Chronicle Live, who claim that the Derby County chief would even take the role on a short-term basis initially if it was offered to him, with the report also stating that Shay Given, who played for the Magpies and worked with Rooney at Pride Park, would take a coaching role.

The Manchester United legend has done a fine job under very difficult circumstances with the Rams, who have had well-documented off-field issues over the past 18 months or so.

That reached a low point in September, when the club entered administration, meaning they were hit with a 12-point deduction immediately.

As a result, Derby dropped from mid-table to bottom of the league and they face a real battle to remain in the Championship, especially with the possibility of another deduction lingering.

It remains to be seen whether the new Newcastle owners will sack Bruce this week, with the team currently 19th in the top-flight.

The verdict

This is not the news that Derby fans would’ve wanted to hear as Rooney has handled himself superbly in these challenging circumstances, whilst he’s also shown he is a good manager with the way he sets the side up.

So, it would be a major blow if he left but there surely won’t be many fans who would begrudge him this move. Whilst Derby did give him his break as a manager, Rooney would’ve been forgiven for walking away earlier this year.

It will be interesting to see how this plays out and whether Newcastle do make an approach for the Rams boss.

