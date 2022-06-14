Significant Watford Richarlison revelation emerges amid Everton forward’s reported Spurs transfer interest

Watford included a 10% sell on clause as part of Richarlison’s sale to Everton in 2018, it has been confirmed.

As per the Watford Observer, the Hornets are set to receive 10% of anything over the £40 million pound transfer fee they received from Everton for the Brazilian in 2018.

The news was revealed in a Watford Observer exclusive with Hornets Chairman and CEO Scott Duxbury.

This Richarlison revelation comes amid reports linking the Everton forward with a £51 million pound move to Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Antonio Conte has been a busy man in the summer market so far, and that is likely to continue with the Italian in pursuit of the 25-year-0ld.

Richarlison joined Watford in the summer of 2017 for a reported fee in the region of £11 million pounds.

The Brazilian impressed during his first season at Vicarage Road, and scored five goals, and provided five assists, in 38 Premier League matches that campaign.

When Marco Silva, boss at Watford when Richarlison arrived, became Everton boss in 2018, Richarlison was one of the first signings that the Portuguese manager made.

Reports over what the Brazilian cost vary, but according to this latest Watford Observer interview, the Toffees paid a handsome £40 million pound fee.

At Everton, the forward has gone on to appear 152 times for the club so far, scoring 53 goals and registering 14 assists.

The Brazilian has also gone on to establish himself as a regular for the Brazilian national team, and has 36 caps to his name at this point.

The Verdict

This is potentially brilliant news for Watford.

If Spurs do seal a deal for the Brazilian forward at the price mentioned above, the Hornets could be set to net over £1 million pound of the sale.

Whilst in football that may seem small, it is still a significant number, and only adds to the £40 million that the club have already pocketed from the player’s sale four years ago.

It would certainly be interesting to see how Richarlison got on at Spurs should he make the move, with it unclear how he would fit in along with the likes of Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min.