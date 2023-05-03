Chris Wilder will leave Watford after their final Championship game of the season against Stoke City on Monday.

How has Wilder done at Watford?

It was a surprise when the Hornets' hierarchy turned to the ex-Sheffield United boss to succeed Slaven Bilic in March, when the club were hopeful of finishing in the play-off places.

However, Wilder hasn’t made the impact he would’ve wanted, winning just two of the ten games he has been in charge of, with the team picking up just nine points in that period. As a result, they head into the final day sitting 13th in the table, knowing they’re set for another year outside the Premier League.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that The Athletic have revealed Wilder will be moving on when his short-term deal ends in the summer.

They state that ‘formal talks’ between the club and the boss will take place after the final day, but there is an understanding that a departure will be confirmed. It adds that Watford have already begun the process of identifying their next boss, with targets having been under consideration in the past month or so.

Wilder has been hugely critical of the Watford players since his appointment, and he criticised their mentality after a defeat to Cardiff City.

Whoever does take over from Wilder will have to do without the influential Joao Pedro, who is set to seal a £30m transfer to Brighton when the transfer window opens.

Chris Wilder is only on a short-term deal at Vicarage Road until the end of the season.

Who will be the next Watford boss?

It’s going to be another huge summer for Watford, and there will be a lot of attention on the board, who have made a real mess of this campaign with some of their decisions. Firstly, replacing Rob Edwards so early into the season was a mistake, whilst turning to Wilder late on hasn’t worked either.

The fans have finally lost patience with those in charge, so the next man is going to have a big job to unite a club that’s a bit of a mess right now. Even though a lot of criticism can be directed at Wilder, he was aware of the issues at the club, and wasn’t afraid to call players and people out.

So, it will be very interesting to see what road Watford decides to go down in the coming months, but this appointment is a crucial one, and one that they must get right if the club wants to be pushing for promotion next season.