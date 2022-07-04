Significant Watford financial update provided ahead of 2022/23 Championship campaign

Watford are preparing to cut the wage bill by 30% ahead of the new Championship season, as per a report from The Athletic.

The Hornets, who have immediately returned to the second-tier following Premier League relegation, still have players considering financial terms ahead of the new campaign.

The report states that this is all part of a ‘slimming down’ plan that began in 2020, with two relegations and a pandemic resulting in a seemingly drastic measure.

There is also a willingness to take a steady approach to this Championship season, with the Hornets collecting a small amount from parachute payments.

Still waiting for the futures of Emmanuel Dennis and Ismaila Sarr to be decided this summer, the potential sales of the duo will certainly help the Hornets financially adapt to operating in the second tier once more.

The verdict

It is always difficult for a manager to walk into a situation where there is expected to be wage cuts and a smaller budget, however, Rob Edwards is the kind of manager who has the necessary attributes to adapt.

A manager who has developed a sound knowledge of the lower leagues, he could use that to his advantage during these summer months.

As the report states there is an intention of being steady rather than spectacular in the transfer market during this window, with the Edwards era likely to be different from his predecessors.

Given the significant number of changes expected to occur at Vicarage Road over the next few weeks or so, patience has to be afforded to the former Forest Green Rovers boss.