For nearly 12 years now, Watford have been owned and run by the Pozzo family, although after the first two years, the sole responsibility was placed on Gino, with his father - Giampaolo - concentrating on his other clubs such as Udinese in his native Italy.

Pozzo's running of the Hornets has become synonymous with the managerial merry go round at Vicarage Road, which seems to rear its ugly head on a number of occasions throughout the season, but it appears that he has settled on Valerien Ismael for now as the man to take the club forward - even if he did sack technical director Ben Manga instead after less than a year at the club.

Could Pozzo's time at Watford be coming to an end soon though? Well, according to reports, there could be some fresh faces in the boardroom soon at the Hertfordshire outfit.

Watford FC in takeover talks with American investment company

According to a report from The Athletic, there could be set to be fresh investment at Watford in the near future as Pozzo is in talks with an undisclosed American investment firm over a partial takeover at Vicarage Road.

If terms are agreed, then the company would purchase a minority stake in the Hornets, but it would be with a view to acquiring the club as a whole in the future from Pozzo, who would stay as the majority owner in the meantime.

And negotiations, which are believed to be in the early stages, are continuing around the basis of a valuation of between £150 million and £200 million for the Championship side, who have yo-yo'd between the second tier and the Premier League in recent years.

No exclusivity arrangement has been entered between the firm and Pozzo, meaning that other potential suitors could also come to the table in the meantime with an offer, whilst the interested party are believed to be part of a model that already includes other football clubs in other countries - much like Watford are already a part of with the likes of Udinese and Granada.

This is not the first time that companies have come to the table wanting to be a part of the Watford ownership structure, but up until now a deal has never been able to be struck - that could now be about to change though.

New investment could be best for Watford

With Watford's parachute payments from the Premier League set to end at the end of the 2023-24 season, now is perhaps the perfect time for new investment to arrive.

Pozzo doesn't seem to be that desperate to completely sell up at Vicarage Road, but with the club still in debt and owing money to Macquarie Bank, this could be the right time to bring in a partner or a firm to help fund the club.

American companies and sports stars are becoming more and more prominent in English football, and Watford have aspirations of being back in the Premier League soon, so it isn't a shock that they are being targeted.

And with fresh faces on the board and a fresh impetus, it could push Watford back towards the top flight of English football - if not this season then the 2024-25 campaign.