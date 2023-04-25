Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has told his backroom team that he wants to remain at Turf Moor, according to The Sun.

The Belgian has been heavily linked with moves to Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in recent days and weeks - but the 37-year-old is keen to guide his current team into next season after a wonderful first campaign at Turf Moor.

Crystal Palace and West Ham United are also believed to be interested in him - but they now look set to miss out on the former Manchester City captain who will remain loyal to his current team.

This update may not come as too much of a blow for the Blues considering they are reportedly closing in on a deal to appoint Mauricio Pochettino.

Kompany dealt with the Premier League giants last summer when his team negotiated a loan deal for Ian Maatsen, but the latter now looks set to ply his trade under Pochettino next season rather than his current boss if he remains in the English capital.

Burnley's promise

The Sun believe Burnley have promised to back Kompany during the summer window as the Belgian looks to build a side capable of being competitive at the top level.

Although they have spent a decent amount of money this season, they were also able to raise a lot of revenue through player sales with Nick Pope, Nathan Collins, Dwight McNeil and Max Cornet all being sold for big fees.

That should give the Clarets the license to spend a lot in the transfer market when the window opens - and those funds will be much-needed with some of their key players including Maatsen and Taylor Harwood-Bellis set to return to their parent clubs.

Is Vincent Kompany taking the right stance?

There would be a lot of pressure at Chelsea and Spurs if he did make the move to one of these clubs - and that's the last thing he needs at this early stage of his managerial career.

Managing to do well at Burnley, he already has a lot of credit in the bank there so if things do start to get tough for him, he will probably be given time to turn things around.

He probably wouldn't be afforded the same time at Stamford Bridge or the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium considering how disastrous the two sides' seasons have been, with their supporters' patience wearing thin.

With this, both the Blues and Tottenham's board will be even hungrier for success next term and that could tempt them to fire managers quicker if they aren't getting points on the board consistently.

That wouldn't bode well for Kompany who may take a bit of time to adjust to life in the English capital, so he should be looking to stay where he is for at least another season before potentially deciding to move on.