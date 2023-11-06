Highlights Wilfried Gnonto could be looking to leave Leeds United in January due to his lack of game time and desire for more first-team football.

Wilfried Gnonto is not happy with his lack of game time at Leeds United, so he could look to leave in January, with more interest expected in the forward.

Wilfried Gnonto transfer speculation

It was a summer of speculation surrounding Gnonto, who actually handed in a transfer request in a bid to leave the Whites.

However, with the 20-year-old not having a release clause as part of his contract, unlike many of his teammates, Leeds were in a strong position to keep hold of the player.

And, that’s exactly what they did, with Gnonto reintegrated back into the first-team by boss Daniel Farke.

But, despite his undoubted talent, the youngster hasn’t been a key figure for Leeds, with the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter overshadowing him at the minute.

The form of Summerville and Dan James out wide means Gnonto has made just one start in the last four games since returning from injury.

Wilfried Gnonto unhappy at Leeds

Therefore, with the January window around seven weeks away, there has been talk that Gnonto could look to move on, with clubs in Italy and England thought to be monitoring his situation.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds would sell, but Football Insider has claimed that Gnonto is not happy with how things are going for him at Elland Road.

They state that he wants more first-team football, with the winger desperate to be playing regularly as he tries to win a place in the Italy squad ahead of Euro 2024, although they still have work to do in order to qualify for the tournament.

Will Leeds sell Wilfried Gnonto?

Many thought Leeds would eventually cave in and sell Gnonto in the summer, so the fact he stuck around is proof that they won’t be bullied in the market.

He still has a contract with the Yorkshire club until the summer of 2027, so there’s going to be no panicking at Leeds about this situation.

But, that doesn’t mean they won’t be open to a sale, and you could make a case to say it would make sense to cash in.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

As mentioned, Gnonto is no longer the main man at Leeds, and if he doesn’t want to be there, a departure would make sense - for the right price, of course.

Farke has stressed the importance of building a squad that wants to be at Leeds, with players who are proud to wear the badge, and no individual is bigger than the club.

Nevertheless, there’s still a lot of football to be played between now and January. Injuries can impact a squad, and form can change, so there’s a chance Gnonto could force his way into the XI and be a key player by the New Year.

It’s something to keep an eye on, and it will be interesting to see how the situation looks come January.

What next for Leeds?

An impressive win at Leicester on Friday has given Leeds added belief as they look to push for automatic promotion, and Farke’s men are back in action on Saturday when they welcome Plymouth to Elland Road.

Gnonto will be pushing for a start, although Farke is likely to stick with the XI that picked up the three points against the league leaders.