Dean Smith is set to take the Charlotte FC job, despite claims that he was in the frame for the Stoke City vacancy after Alex Neil’s departure.

Stoke City sack Alex Neil

There was a huge turnover of players at the Bet365 Stadium this summer, as Neil prepared for his first full campaign in charge of the Potters.

Such changes did grant the ex-Sunderland chief some time, but a 1-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday left Stoke 20th in the Championship, and just two points above the relegation zone.

Therefore, it was no huge surprise when an announcement arrived on Sunday evening confirming that Neil had left the club.

Dean Smith unlikely to take Stoke City job

Since then, several names have been linked with the role, and it was stated that Smith is someone the club are considering.

The 52-year-old is out of work since leaving Leicester this summer, and he is proven at this level, having impressed with Brentford, whilst he won promotion to the Premier League with Aston Villa.

However, he did struggle with Norwich, and the prospect of Smith replacing Neil is not something that would have excited the majority of Stoke fans.

But, it appears Smith is set for a new challenge, as Telegraph reporter John Percy has revealed that he is in line to take a job with MLS side Charlotte FC, and it could be confirmed in the coming days.

“Dean Smith is in advanced talks to become the new head coach of Major League Soccer side Charlotte FC. Negotiations are ongoing, but the former Villa manager is expected to finalise his contract later this week.”

Stoke City managerial search continues

Of course, the decision has only just been made regarding Neil, and whilst he had been struggling, the board at Stoke had been inclined to give him time to get things right.

So, it’s no surprise they had nobody lined up straight away, and it’s now about conducting a thorough process to ensure they make the right decision this time around.

Even though it may not have been the most exciting appointment, Smith’s CV commands respect, so it would make sense if they wanted to talk to him, but he is clearly keen on testing himself in America, which is a great opportunity.

For Stoke, there are plenty of other very good candidates out there, and despite their struggles, many will view them as an attractive option, because they do have a decent squad, and there will be a belief they can climb the table.

Stoke City set for hectic December

But, whoever does come in will not be looking long-term, as Stoke are in a relegation battle, and they need quick results to climb out of trouble.

As always, December can be pivotal, and the Potters are set to play six games between now and New Year’s Day, starting with a home game against Swansea on Tuesday, where Paul Gallagher will be in the dugout.

It remains to be seen whether a new boss is in place for the trip to West Brom on Sunday.