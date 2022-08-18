Significant update shared involving Hull City man who had attracted Middlesbrough transfer interest

Hull City defender Jacob Greaves has ended speculation surrounding his future by signing a four-year deal with the club.

The 21-year-old was entering the final year of his previous deal with the Tigers and there has been plenty of talk over the summer that he could be on the move, with Middlesbrough having multiple offers turned down for the player.

However, in a fresh development shared this evening, Greaves will be staying with Hull as they announced that he had signed a new deal that will keep the academy graduate at the club until the summer of 2026.

That will be a major boost for Shota Arveladze, as he has made it clear throughout the summer that he wanted to keep the defender, who has played in every league game so far this season – and he’s sure to start against West Brom on Saturday as well as the Tigers look to continue their fine start to the campaign.

Arveladze also values the leadership qualities the youngster possesses, as he is the vice-captain at the club.

The verdict

This is fantastic news for Hull as whilst all the new signings and investment by the owner is a boost, they all knew they had a quality player in Greaves.

So, losing him in the same window as Keane Lewis-Potter would’ve been tough to take, but that’s not going to happen and the club deserve huge credit for getting this sorted.

It also shows the player has faith in the direction the club are going, so it’s an exciting time to be a Hull City fan right now.

