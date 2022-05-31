Significant update shared as Bournemouth, Fulham & Celtic chase defender deal

Schalke have confirmed that they will not be taking up the option to sign Ko Itakura on a permanent basis from Manchester City.

The centre-back joined the Bundesliga II side last summer and he enjoyed a fine campaign as he helped the team back to the top-flight as champions.

However, even though Itakura was crucial to their success, Schalke are not in a position to spend the £6m fee that was required to make the move a permanent one, with the club stating that this afternoon.

That will be a big boost to Fulham, Bournemouth and Celtic, all of who have been credited with an interest in the Japanese international.

Itakura is still sure to leave City in the coming weeks, as he is understandably some way away from the first-team with Pep Guardiola’s side, so he will need to depart to get regular minutes elsewhere.

The three sides will still face a battle to land the 25-year-old, as there is more interest from Germany, with Hoffenheim and Freiburg also thought to be monitoring the player.

Does Celtic Park have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 Ibrox Higher Lower

The verdict

This was a surprise in a sense because Itakura was excellent this year for Schalke but the club explained that they simply weren’t in a position to spend that sort of money.

For all the interested clubs, it’s a major boost and it means it’s now a free run at the defender, who is sure to be on the move in the coming weeks.

So, the player is going to have a big decision to make shortly and it will be interesting to see where he is playing his football next season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.