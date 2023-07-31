Highlights Swansea City's Joel Piroe is expected to stay at the club despite interest from other teams, benefiting manager Michael Duff.

Atalanta may have an advantage in this race as they can offer top-flight football and negotiate a pre-contract agreement in January.

A summer deal for Piroe is unlikely due to Swansea's valuation of the player and the way they want to structure an exit deal.

Swansea City striker Joel Piroe is expected to stay at his current club past the end of the summer transfer window, according to Wales Online.

The Dutchman has been linked with a number of teams this summer and that comes as no surprise, with the Swans' board willing to cash in on key players in the past and the player only having one year left on his contract at the Swansea.com Stadium.

With this, the club are now in serious danger of losing the 23-year-old for nothing next summer, although this news will come as a big boost to manager Michael Duff who can increase his chances of being successful in South Wales with Piroe in the side.

He recorded 19 league goals last season and has been a consistent scorer throughout his time in the Championship, linking up with the club during the summer of 2021 and thriving under the stewardship of former boss Russell Martin.

Although a change in manager will bring a change in style, Piroe is still shining, scoring a wonderful goal against Reading on Saturday ahead of the new second-tier campaign.

Who is interested in Joel Piroe?

Serie A side Atalanta and relegated English teams Leeds United, Leicester City and Southampton have all been linked with a move for the forward.

The Italian side may end up having the advantage in the race for the player because they will be able to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with him in January and offer him top-flight football, something the other interested clubs are unable to do at this point.

However, Leeds, Leicester and the Saints could potentially fund a move through player sales, with the Foxes already cashing in on James Maddison and Harvey Barnes.

Why is a deal for Joel Piroe unlikely to happen?

At this point, it's believed the way Swansea want to structure a deal is against Piroe's representative's wishes - and that's a key factor that could contribute to the Dutchman being retained beyond the end of the summer window.

His £15m valuation is also believed to be a sticking point, with interested clubs potentially hoping to lure him away from Swansea for less considering his contract expires next summer.

And the player isn't pushing for a move at this stage, with the forward able to secure a pre-contract agreement in January if that's what he wishes to do.

Should Swansea City be happy about keeping Joel Piroe?

It doesn't seem as though the striker will put pen to paper on a new deal - and that's a key reason why they should be looking to cash in on him.

Their financial model also seems to rely on player sales, so it would make sense for them to cash in on him if they can generate a decent fee for their talisman between now and the end of the summer window.

If he did go though, he will need to be replaced because they have already lost firepower this summer with Morgan Whittaker departing.

Jerry Yates has come in from Blackpool - but another forward would definitely be required if Piroe did go. And if that replacement can be recruited, the Dutchman should be on his way out of the Swansea.com Stadium.

They shouldn't let him go on the cheap - but they can't lose him for free either.