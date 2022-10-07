Significant update revealed on Hull City’s quest to secure agreement with Pedro Martins

Hull City owner Acun Ilicali has announced that they have been unable to come to an agreement with Pedro Martins regarding the managerial vacancy at the MKM Stadium, with the Turkish businessman releasing a statement this morning.

The 52-year-old had been pictured with Ilicali and watched Wednesday evening’s victory over Wigan Athletic, with the former verbally agreeing a long-term deal to take over in East Yorkshire.

A further update by the Yorkshire Post had been revealed this morning, stating that Martins had returned to his home country to deal with some personal issues, though a deal didn’t look in danger at that point.

It looks as though he won’t be returning to England though, with this deal with the Tigers now off and Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers never considering him as a serious option to replace Bruno Lage at Molineux.

According to this update from owner Ilicali, Andy Dawson will continue to take caretaker charge “until further notice”, with a loss against Luton Town and a win against Wigan under his belt.

The Championship outfit travel to the John Smith’s Stadium to face Huddersfield Town on Sunday, with a successor for Shota Arveladze now unlikely to be named before then.

The Verdict:

This is a real blow for the Tigers considering Martins’ CV and the fact they would ideally want a permanent manager in as quickly as possible amid a very busy schedule.

Although a permanent boss won’t have a huge amount of time to implement their ideas ahead of the World Cup, they could make a small impact and that could have ended up being crucial for the Tigers in their quest to climb the table.

They do seem to have stability under Dawson – but Ilicali will probably want to bring a new manager in as quickly as possible and it will be interesting to see who comes up as their next top target.

Rob Edwards is a man that has a limited amount of second-tier experience and could potentially be a good fit, especially with Hull becoming accustomed to playing a back three.

But they may face competition from others if they did take an interest in him – and with that – they may need to move on to alternatives. Their midweek victory has softened the blow of this development – but it’s still bad news for them.