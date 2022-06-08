Significant update revealed in Fulham’s pursuit of 40-cap international

Fulham are set to complete the signing of Sporting Braga midfielder Al-Musrati.

As per Portuguese outlet Diario do Minho, via SportWitness, the 26-year-old’s future is ‘defined’, with the player himself said to be in London to sign a contract with the Cottagers and complete the move.

The Portuguese outlet also report that Fulham have potentially beaten the likes of Sporting and Benfica to the 26-year-0ld’s signature, with both Portuguese giants having been a possible destination for Al-Musrati this summer.

Fulham’s interest in the Libyan first surfaced a couple of weeks ago, when O Jogo, another Portuguese publication, reported that the Braga midfielder was on Marco Silva’s radar.

With Jean Michael Seri having been released from the club, Nathaniel Chalobah and Harrison Reid are the only players remaining at the club that can play naturally as defensive midfielders.

Al-Musrati certainly fits a need in that sense, which is perhaps why Fulham have acted quickly in reportedly nearing wrapping up this deal.

The Libyan international made 46 appearances for Braga in 2021/22, with 30 of those coming in the Portuguese top-flight, and 11 in the UEFA Europa League as the club reached the quarter-finals of the competition.

The Portuguese outlets above do not mention the fee that Fulham are set to pay for the midfielder.

The Verdict

After winning the Championship, Fulham are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of their Premier League return next campaign and this is one step towards doing so.

Al-Musrati has played at a high level of football in recent years, particularly this season, which included a number of appearances in European competition.

Having played in Marco Silva’s native Portugal, it is likely that the Fulham coach is more than familiar with what the 26-year-old can bring to his side next season.

It will certainly be interesting to see how Al-Musrati gets on in the Premier League next season, with the intensity likely to be unlike anything he will have experienced in the Primeira Liga.