Significant update provided on Sabri Lamouchi’s future at Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest are set to stick with Sabri Lamouchi heading into next season following a disappointing end to the 2019/20 campaign, according to reports from The Athletic.

Lamouchi has endured a largely positive first season in charge of Forest, but his position at the club came under scrutiny following the Reds’ failure to secure a top-six finish.

Forest only needed a point from their final two games to secure themselves a top-six finish, but defeats to Barnsley and Stoke City saw Swansea leapfrog them into the play-off places.

Lamouchi was set to have meeting with the club as they looked to dissect what happened in the final two games of the season, with some fans calling for his head after a bitterly disappointing climax.

But according to The Athletic, Forest are set to stick with Lamouchi, with further talks set to be held over the coming days.

It is said that Forest owner, Evangelos Marinakis has been influenced by Olympiacos, who faced a similar decision with their head coach Pedro Martins in 2018/19 after failing to win the league title in Greece.

Marinakis stuck with Martins, though, and Olympiacos won the league title this season, showing that perseverance is key.

The Verdict

This is undoubtedly the right choice for Forest.

It was obviously a baffling and extraordinary end to the season and it was so disappointing for all, but Lamouchi has really improved them over the year.

He’s adapted to life in the Championship really well, and he deserves another chance to take Forest up next season.