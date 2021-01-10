Significant update provided on potential Derby County takeover

Derby County’s protracted takeover involving Sheikh Khaled is set to finally go through this week, and it could even be completed by Wednesday after everything was signed off.

Right. Am assured the #dcfc takeover will finally be completed this week. All closing conditions have been satisfied. Players will be paid and transfer embargo will be removed, while Wayne Rooney is set to be named permanent manager https://t.co/6mTxdEstnF — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) January 10, 2021

It was reported back at the start of November that the EFL had approved the deal, so it seemed a matter of time before confirmation arrived.

For whatever reason, an announcement didn’t arrive in before the New Year, when the Rams players weren’t paid their full salaries.

However, Telegraph journalist John Percy has delivered a clear update on the situation this afternoon, revealing that everything will be sorted in the coming days.

He also adds that Wayne Rooney will be named as the new Rams boss on a permanent basis, and the takeover should ensure a busy end to the window for Derby.

The side are currently in the relegation zone after a disastrous campaign so far.

The verdict

This is the news that Derby fans will have been waiting for and it’s sure to be a massive relief.

The lack of communication from the club as to what has exactly gone on with this deal has caused a lot of frustration among the support, and prompted fears that it may not go through.

So, this update is very welcome and it should signal the start of an exciting new era for the Rams, who could be set for a busy few weeks ahead.

