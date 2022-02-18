Significant update provided concerning Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest fixture

The game between Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest this evening has been called off due to the bad weather.

Bournemouth v Forest OFF. #nffc understood to be furious after travelling down last night – pressed for decision by this morning at the latest but postponement only just confirmed. Forest willing to play Sat morning but Bournemouth declined the offer — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) February 18, 2022

Large parts of the country, particularly down south, are feeling the effects of the storm and there had been fears that the clash between the Cherries and Forest on the south coast wouldn’t go ahead.

And, reporter John Percy has confirmed that the match will not take place, with the visitors thought to be unimpressed at how the hosts have handled the situation.

“Bournemouth v Forest OFF. #nffc understood to be furious after travelling down last night – pressed for decision by this morning at the latest but postponement only just confirmed. Forest willing to play Sat morning but Bournemouth declined the offer.”

The late decision will also impact the Reds fans, who will all have at least started the long journey from the East Midlands down to the Vitality Stadium.

With the update also revealing that the game will not be played tomorrow, no new date for the fixture has been revealed just yet.

The verdict

Once again, the big losers form this situation are the fans and you can understand why Forest are livid at the way this has been sorted as a decision should’ve been announced before now.

Obviously, the safety of all at the ground is the most important thing but it still doesn’t excuse the fact that a decision could’ve been made before now.

Ultimately, this is a hugely frustrating update for all, including Sky who were showing the game.

