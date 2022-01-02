Significant update provided as Wolves weigh up decision over current Birmingham City man

Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to recall Dion Sanderson from Birmingham City to ease their defensive problems.

Bruno Lage’s side have been excellent at the back this season but Wolves only have three fit first-team centre-backs at the minute, with Yerson Mosquera and Willy Boly out injured.

Therefore, there was always the possibility that they would bring Sanderson back from his loan spell at Blues, and the Telegraph have reported today that the Premier League side will activate the recall clause that’s part of the deal.

Clearly, that would be a major setback for Lee Bowyer, as the 22-year-old has featured in 14 Championship games this season and has generally impressed.

It will also come after Blues saw Riley McGree return to MLS outfit Charlotte FC, whilst Tahith Chong saw injury cut his loan spell short from Manchester United earlier in the season.

Despite the fact Sanderson will appear to be back at Wolves this month, he is in the Blues XI for their game against Queens Park Rangers this afternoon as Blues look to end a poor run that has seen them win just one in seven.

The verdict

This would be a major blow for Birmingham because Sanderson has been very impressive this season and it’s not like Bowyer has a massive squad to work with.

Of course, there is still a chance he could come back to St. Andrew’s at the end of the window as Boly and Mosquera could be back in February, but even if that does happen, it’s a setback in the short-term at least.

Ultimately, it’s another problem for Bowyer in this window which needs to be a very big one for Blues.

