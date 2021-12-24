Significant update on West Brom’s pursuit of Daryl Dike emerges

Championship side West Bromwich Albion are in talks to recruit Orlando City striker Daryl Dike on a loan agreement with a view to a permanent deal, according to The Telegraph’s John Percy.

The Baggies’ boss Valerien Ismael is a known admirer of the 21-year-old after bringing him to Barnsley last season on a temporary spell, spending the second half of last term at Oakwell and scoring an impressive nine goals in 19 league appearances for the Tykes as the United States international played a huge part in guiding the Tykes to the play-offs.

Frenchman Ismael has already linked up with one of his old Barnsley players in Alex Mowatt, who arrived at The Hawthorns on a free transfer shortly after the 46-year-old’s arrival in the West Midlands in the summer and he could be about to see another old face arrive.

Albion’s inability to be clinical in front of goal this term, with Jordan Hugill’s loan arrival from Norwich City in the summer not paying dividends, has made a main goalscorer the promotion-chaser’s obvious priority for officials at The Hawthorns.

Previously looking as though their conservative spending strategy would scupper any move for the Orlando City forward, they are now locked in talks with the MLS side over an initial loan deal with a view to a permanent agreement.

The Express and Star’s Joseph Masi has confirmed this morning that the club are ‘moving heaven and earth’ in a desperate attempt to recruit him, though he believes there is still work to be done to get their ‘primary target’ over the line.

Masi has also stated the Baggies aren’t expected to complete any other significant incoming business if this deal for the American goes through.

The Verdict:

This would be nothing short of a major coup if they can pull this off, because Dike was key to the Tykes’ success last term as a prolific goalscorer and this is exactly what Albion need at this stage to push for automatic promotion.

Blackburn have been able to leapfrog them because they have a main scorer in Ben Brereton Diaz, showcasing the importance of having an attacker in form with Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dominic Solanke previously thriving with Fulham and AFC Bournemouth.

Not only would the 21-year-old provide goals, but he could also be a long-term addition if the West Midlands outfit get to the Premier League, so striking this agreement is a no-brainer if the deal financially makes sense.

Already being accustomed to both the Championship and Ismael’s style of play, with Mowatt able to help him settle him, the United States international is likely to make an immediate impact.

So whilst it may take a hefty loan fee to lure him to this side of the Atlantic, it will be worth it if he secures them top-flight football, something he is likely to do considering his return on investment at Oakwell last term.