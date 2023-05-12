Sunderland are reportedly weighing up whether to sack manager Tony Mowbray this summer and have identified three potential replacements.

According to TEAMtalk, the Black Cats are "considering the future" of Mowbray, with Matthias Jaissle, Francesco Farioli and Gerhard Struber on their list of potential targets.

Mowbray arrived at the Stadium of Light in August and has done an outstanding job, leading the club to the Championship play-offs in their first season back in the second tier, setting up a semi-final tie against Luton Town.

The 59-year-old has another year left on his contract, but the hierarchy are "ready to take Sunderland in another direction this summer" and have been "scouring the European market for a potential successor to Mowbray".

Who are Sunderland considering to replace Tony Mowbray?

RB Salzburg head coach Jaissle is one of the potential candidates being considered.

The 35-year-old is one of the "fastest rising head coaches in European football" and led Salzburg to the Austrian league and cup double last season, with another league title set to be secured this campaign.

As first revealed by journalist Fabrizio Romano last month, Italian coach Farioli had emerged on the Black Cats' radar.

The 34-year-old has had two spells in management in Turkey with Fatih Karagumruk and Alanyaspor, departing the latter in February.

Farioli, who has previously worked under Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi at Benevento and Sassuolo, was said to have held "preliminary discussions" with Watford prior to the Hornets' appointment of Valerien Ismael and is reportedly attracting attention from clubs in Italy, Portugal, England and Turkey.

Former Barnsley manager Gerhard Struber is the final name in the frame.

The 46-year-old arrived at Oakwell in November 2019 with the Tykes sitting bottom of the table, but he won 14 and drew eight of his 39 games in charge to guide the club to a great escape, sealing Championship survival on the final day of the season.

Struber departed for New York Red Bulls in October 2020 and left the MLS outfit last week.

Should Sunderland sack Tony Mowbray?

It would be an incredibly harsh decision for the Black Cats to sack Mowbray.

He has done an excellent job at the Stadium of Light to lead the club into the play-offs, despite the adversity he has faced this season with key players such as captain Corry Evans and star striker Ross Stewart missing large portions of the campaign.

Mowbray could yet deliver promotion over the coming weeks and it is remarkable that his future is in doubt.

But the club are ambitious and with potential replacements being discussed, Mowbray's exit seems inevitable.