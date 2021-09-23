Significant update given on early interest in buying Derby County

Derby County’s new administrators held their first press conference on Thursday morning, fielding questions from the media over the task that lies ahead for them as they aim to get the club on a better financial footing.

The Rams have received a 12-point deduction and could face further penalties but do at least now know roughly where they stand in terms of those in charge of the club.

Indeed, it’s now up to the administrators to ensure the club fulfils its financial and fixture duties as well as, longer-term speaking, to find new owners for the club.

It sounds as though there are plenty of potential buyers judging by early comments Quantuma – the group in charge – have made, though, with Rob Dorsett sharing such an update:

#dcfc administrators say they’ve already had interest from SIX potential buyers, in the first few days of them taking over the club. Quantuma are in “constructive dialogue” with EFL over extra 9-point deduction, but likelihood of Lg 1 football hasn’t deterred the interest. — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) September 23, 2021

The Verdict

Of course, interest does not guarantee a purchase and there will be plenty of twists and turns in this particular tale, but at face value it is at least a positive enough start.

Surely, there will be plenty of people interested in helping a famous club like Derby out of their current rut and we just have to hope that whoever ends up getting entrusted with looking after the Rams will do so with the utmost care.

Quiz: Have Derby County ever been involved in these 18 scenarios?

1 of 18 Have Derby County won the European Cup (Champions League) in their history? Yes No