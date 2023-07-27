Highlights Reading's transfer embargo may be lifted if they successfully pay their HMRC bill, allowing them to return to full transfer activity.

The club's summer transfer plans have been disrupted by the embargo, potentially jeopardizing their goal of competing for promotion.

The situation could also impact manager Ruben Selles, with concerns that he may lose faith in the club and leave, posing a further setback for Reading's promotion aspirations.

Reading’s July wages have been paid which paves the way for the Royals’ transfer embargo to be lifted.

According to journalist Tim Dellor, the issue boils down to paying their HMRC bill with this month’s wages already paid for.

The League One side was hit with yet another transfer embargo earlier this week, having only recently been granted their release from a previous embargo.

A failure to pay a HMRC bill that was due last week has seen the club branded with another transfer restriction.

How can Reading lift their transfer embargo?

If the club successfully pays that HMRC bill then there will be no other barriers to lifting the embargo, making their path clear to returning to full transfer activity.

This punishment has hit right in the middle of the club’s summer transfer business.

The third division side have been looking to add to Ruben Selles’ squad, having been unable to do so until earlier this month.

De-registration of previous signings this window is a danger that the club now faces.

The fresh faces that have joined Reading include Sam Smith, Lewis Wing, Harvey Knibbs and Charlie Savage.

The Berkshire club have been linked with a number of other potential signings, which may now be in jeopardy.

This includes the likes of Jay Stansfield and Lewis Fiorini, but the club faces competition in the race to either signature.

Does the situation surrounding Reading impact Ruben Selles?

The former Southampton boss was placed in charge following the team’s relegation to League One at the end of last season.

But the current situation also jeopardises his position within the club.

It has been claimed that there is now a real concern that the 40-year-old could lose faith in the hierarchy and depart Reading.

This would be a huge blow to the club, who will be aiming to compete for promotion straight back to the Championship at the first time of asking in this campaign.

Reading’s season gets underway in just over a week, with their opening game set to take place on 5 August.

Selles’ first competitive game in charge will come against Peterborough United, providing he remains in charge between now and then.

It remains to be seen whether Reading will move swiftly to get this transfer embargo lifted, but the longer it lasts the bigger a hassle it will be for their upcoming term.

Can Reading compete for promotion next season?

Relegation to League One was a big blow to the club, with a six point deduction directly leading to the team suffering the drop.

Selles was a risky appointment and it will be interesting to see how he works out if he can be convinced to stay.

But this situation is seriously hurting their chances of competing for a top two, or even top six, finish

It is set to be a highly competitive League One season, with Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town setting a high benchmark last year for what it takes to gain automatic promotion to the Championship.

If this transfer embargo is not lifted soon then it is difficult to see Reading competing at the top of the table over the next year.