Significant update emerges regarding Matt Southall’s involvement with Charlton Athletic

It has been revealed that Charlton Athletic chairman Matt Southall will be happy to walk away from the club once Tahnoon Nimer satisfies the EFL and completes his takeover, according to journalist Richard Cawley.

Nimer has taken to Instagram this morning to declare that Charlton’s current board of directors will be removed by the end of the week, and it now appears as though Southall has already stepped aside from his position following recent developments.

It emerged last week that Nimer was set to withdraw his financial backing of the club following a disagreement with Southall, as the club’s majority shareholder accused the Southall of misusing the funds since the takeover back in early January.

Southall released a series of statements on behalf of the club which condemned Nimer’s actions, but it now seems the Addicks’ chairman is set to leave his position with Nimer looking to continue his involvement at the club alongside a new set of directors.

Cawley took to Twitter to share the latest development regarding Southall:

In terms of Nimer's Instagram post, I was led to believe that Matt Southall had stepped aside and effectively was executive chairman in name only. Had been mentioned to me that he was happy to walk away if/when Nimer satisfied EFL and completed his takeover. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) March 17, 2020

Charlton’s new ownership group completed their takeover of the club on January 2nd after agreeing to buy the club from Roland Duchatelet, but the cracks in the relationship between Nimer and Southall became clear last week following a string of allegations.

The Verdict

It seems unfathomable that the club finds itself in this position just over two months after its future appeared to have been secured with the takeover, and this latest predicament must now be resolved as soon as possible to avoid further consequences.

The latest updates suggest that Nimer appointing a new board of directors is now the most likely outcome at The Valley, with Southall now set for a premature exit following a week which saw the perception of him shift among the Charlton fanbase.

The next step must now be for Nimer to provide evidence of funds to the EFL in order to fully sanction his takeover, but the fact Duchatelet still actually owns The Valley and the club’s training ground could create a further stumbling block in the club’s future.