Significant update emerges regarding key Watford FC figure

Watford sporting director Cristiano Giaretta has departed the club after two years, according to the Watford Observer.

Whilst nothing has been made official by the Hornets themselves, it is believed that the Italian has departed with immediate effect following the club’s poor start to the 2022-23 season, which has seen them win just three out of their first nine Championship fixtures.

Per the report from the Observer, it is of their belief that the Watford hierarchy are set to hand more influence over wider decisions to head coach Rob Edwards, who arrived at Vicarage Road this summer from Forest Green Rovers to replace Roy Hodgson.

Giaretta arrived at Watford in August 2020, having previously worked under the club’s owners the Pozzo Family at Udinese in a similar capacity between 2013 and 2016.

The 54-year-old will now exit the club to potentially see them function in a different way, with Edwards now seemingly getting more say in decisions after a transfer window which saw a right wing-back targeted all summer but never landed.

The Verdict

This could be a significant change in how Watford are ran as a club.

Giaretta was an important member of staff for the Pozzo’s and one they clearly trust, having worked with him at Udinese in the past.

So to let him go this early in the season in order to give Edwards more control over all things at the club is a sign of confidence in the head coach, and perhaps a sign of real change.

Even though Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro remained at Vicarage Road beyond the deadline, there was still some dissatisfaction regarding transfer dealings, with some of the incomings seemingly not Rob Edwards signings.

Perhaps now though we will start to see a better Watford with Giaretta no longer in the picture, although there may not exactly be a quick fix.