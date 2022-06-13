Significant update emerges regarding 26-year-old’s future at Charlton Athletic

Ben Purrington is set to leave Charlton Athletic this summer, according to a report from the South London Press.

The Addicks revealed last month in their retained list that they were having discussions with Purrington over his future at The Valley.

It is now understood that Charlton have opted against offering the 26-year-old fresh terms and thus he will become a free-agent when his current contract expires at the end of June.

Purrington is now believed to be exploring his options in terms of potential suitors following the Addicks’ decision to cut ties with him.

Signed by Charlton in January 2019, the defender helped his side secure promotion to the Championship by scoring in the club’s 2-1 victory over Sunderland in the League One play-off final.

During the previous term, Purrington made 31 appearances for the Addicks in all competitions.

Having been forced to settle for an underwhelming 13th place finish in the third-tier earlier this year, Charlton will be determined to push on at this level in the 2022/23 campaign.

Appointed as the club’s new manager last week, Ben Garner will be tasked with transforming Charlton’s fortunes.

In order to have the best chance of achieving a great deal of success in League One, the Addicks will need to sign some classy operators this summer.

Quiz: Are these 20 Charlton transfer facts true or false?

1 of 20 Charlton re-signed Chuks Aneke from Birmingham City earlier this year True False

The Verdict

This is quite a bold move by Charlton as they could have quite easily have opted to extend Purrington’s stay at The Valley.

Although it is fair to say that the defender didn’t exactly set the third-tier alight with his displays last season, he still managed to record a respectable average WhoScored match rating of 6.67 at this level.

Having made this particular call, the Addicks will now be aiming to draft in a new full-back who possesses the ability to take the club to new heights.

As for Purrington, he may be keen to stay in the third-tier having featured on 112 occasions at this level during his career and thus it will be interesting to see if he attracts interest from other teams in this division.