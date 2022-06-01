Significant update emerges regarding 24-year-old’s Coventry City future

Callum O’Hare has stated he is staying at Coventry City this summer.

As per CoventryLive, speaking on BBC Coventry and Warwickshire, O’Hare verbally committed his future to the Sky Blues.

When asked if he would still be at Coventry City next season, O’Hare had a swift response that will come as a relief to Coventry fans everywhere.

“Yeah, of course.” said the 24-year-old on BBC CWR, via CoventryLive.

“Obviously I love it at Cov, you know, and I’ve had a great year. The fans have been unbelievable.”

O’Hare’s comments come as the attacking midfielder has been linked with a move away from the CBS Arena this summer.

The 24-year-old was first linked with a move to Norwich City back in April by Football Insider, who claimed that Coventry had placed a £5 million pound price tag on the player, although this was later rubbished by Sky Blues chief Dave Boddy.

The Telegraph days later reported that Tottenham Hotspur were also admirers of the attacking midfielder.

O’Hare featured 45 times for the Sky Blues as they finished 12th in the Championship in 2021/22.

In those matches, the 24-year-old scored five goals and laid on eight assists for his teammates.

The Verdict

It is no surprise that there is transfer interest in Callum O’Hare after another impressive campaign in Sky Blue.

However, the player stating that he is staying is clearly massive news for Coventry City and their fans.

Keeping hold of their key players is going to be tough this summer after a season in which a number of players shone, but this is the first step to doing that.

Of course, in football things can change quickly, but for now, O’Hare is at least verbally committed to the club next season.