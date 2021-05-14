Significant update emerges over the future of Sam Hutchinson at Sheffield Wednesday

Sam Hutchinson appears set to stay at Sheffield Wednesday for the foreseeable future after The Star revealed that a one year extension option had been triggered in the player’s contract.

The 31-year-old previously left the club at the beginning of the current season after Garry Monk decided that he didn’t figure in his plans going forwards, but he did eventually return to Hillsborough January of this year after Neil Thompson brought him back to the club.

Hutchinson has since gone on to play 22 games for Wednesday and even managed to get his name on the scoresheet on the final day of the campaign as the Owls succumbed to relegation away at Derby County in dramatic circumstances.

Despite seeing the club drop down to Sky Bet League One, it is said that the versatile defender is more than happy to stay with his current side for another year at least as they bid to return to the second tier at the first time of asking.

The former Chelsea player has featured for Wednesday on over 170 occasions over the course of two spells and is very well thought of by the club’s fanbase.

The Verdict

Keeping hold of their most experienced players will be of upmost importance to Sheffield Wednesday as they embark on a promotion push in League One next season.

The third tier is by no means easy to get out of and for that reason, the presence of seasoned campaigners like Hutchinson could prove invaluable moving forwards.

It remains to be seen what other players will come and go from Hillsborough over the coming months, but one things for sure, keeping the 31-year-old helps to keep part of the team’s spine in place.

He has performed strongly overall since coming back to the club and many will be questioning why he was allowed to leave in the first place by Monk.