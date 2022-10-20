Significant update emerges on Wolves’ pursuit of QPR manager Michael Beale

Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers have now made a formal approach to Queens Park Rangers as they seek permission to speak to Michael Beale, according to talkSPORT.

Yesterday, The Athletic revealed that Beale was Wolves’ number one option after seeing him impress at Loftus Road during the early stages of this season, with the 42-year-old even guiding his current side to the top of the table following yesterday’s 3-0 victory over Cardiff City.

However, the Championship outfit could be set to lose their boss with an approach now being made for his services, with Crook believing that the former Aston Villa assistant head coach is keen on a switch to Molineux.

He only made the move to the English capital in the summer, taking charge of 15 league games and going unbeaten in 11 of those matches with his side adapting well to a change of formation and style.

However, his reputation was growing even before his move to west London, with Beale making a noticeable impact under Steven Gerrard at Rangers and Villa, managing to win the Scottish Premiership with the former during his time at Ibrox.

The Gers had been keen on hiring him if they part ways with Giovanni van Bronckhorst – but they now look set to lose the race to win the 42-year-old’s services.

The Verdict:

This is bad news for QPR who will be desperate to keep him in the English capital after seeing him make such a promising start to life at Loftus Road.

The timing is especially inconvenient because the second-tier club have a considerable number of fixtures still to play before the start of the World Cup – and they could slide down the table if they lose Beale now.

Considering all of the hard work they have put in during the early stages of the season to be where they are now, it would be extremely disappointing if they were to slide out of the promotion mix in the coming weeks.

That could have a detrimental effect on them for the rest of the season and this is why Les Ferdinand and other key figures may need to move quickly to appoint a new man to try and mitigate the effects of his departure.

In fairness though, they will also need to do the best they can to ensure they have the right man in charge and that may mean the club taking their time.

This is why they need to start the managerial recruitment process now, allowing them to minimise the amount of time a permanent manager isn’t in place whilst also taking the time needed to ensure they haven’t made a bad appointment.