Significant update emerges on whether Aston Villa will recall QPR loanee

Queens Park Rangers are set to retain Tim Iroegbunam for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign with Aston Villa likely to opt against recalling him, according to Birmingham Live.

The 19-year-old has been a regular starter at Loftus Road since his arrival in the English capital during the previous window, with previous QPR boss Michael Beale using his relationship with ex-Villa manager Steven Gerrard to get a loan deal over the line.

And though the midfielder has made a couple of mistakes during his time at the Championship side, his spell has been reasonably successful with 13 league appearances under his belt.

Think you know everything about QPR? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 What year was QPR founded? 1872 1882 1892 1902

However, Beale has secured a move to Rangers during the World Cup break and it’s currently unclear whether the teenager will heavily feature in the 42-year-old’s successor’s plans, placing his future in West London in doubt.

Gerrard has also left Villa Park since this temporary agreement was struck, with Unai Emery taking charge and it was unclear whether the former Arsenal manager wanted to recall him.

But Birmingham Live journalist Preece believes the 19-year-old will stay put in the English capital for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign, something that may give QPR’s new boss less to do during the January transfer window.

The Verdict:

This is great news because it should allow Beale’s successor to focus on other areas and that will be ideal because there are a couple of positions that need to be looked at ahead of next month.

Their centre-back situation is one that needs to be focused on – because they are currently lacking in depth in this area and shouldn’t be relying on an inexperienced player like Joe Gubbins to make the step up just yet.

Their forward department could also benefit from one or two options because Sinclair Armstrong is still reasonably experienced and in terms of Macauley Bonne, there’s always a chance he could make an exit.

Tyler Roberts may be able to play in this area – but he may be required in midfield at times so it wouldn’t be the worst idea if they invested in someone who could keep Lyndon Dykes on his toes, potentially helping to maximise his performance levels.

And the manager may want to put his stamp on the first-team squad with a couple of players he already knows and can trust, so not having to bring in a replacement for Iroegbunam would be a boost if he doesn’t return to Villa Park.