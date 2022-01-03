Significant update emerges on Wayne Rooney ahead of Reading FC v Derby County clash

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has not travelled with Derby County squad ahead of this afternoon’s clash against Reading, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

The Derby boss has been at the helm during the club’s fabulous recent run, winning their last three games and increasing hopes of what would be a miraculous survival for the Rams.

This seemed like an impossible task not so long ago having received two separate points deductions totally up to 21 – a figure that looked set to relegate the East Midlands side considering they had also struggled to bring players in with their transfer embargo in the summer.

But their recent results have given them real hope going into this tie, with another side who have received a deduction in Reading not in the best form at this stage after going winless in four of their last five league matches.

This, combined with their points sanction from November, has left them just two points above the drop zone at this stage, though they do have two games in hand over some of the teams above them due to Covid postponements.

After seeing Rooney become such an influential figure during this turbulent time for the club, they may see his absence as a major boost, but will know they need to get three points on the board after having an extended amount of time to rest and recover.

Nixon has revealed this afternoon that the East Midlands side’s manager is missing due to feeling unwell, with Derbyshire Live reporting that he’s tested negative but is experiencing ‘cold-like symptoms’.

The Verdict:

This is a big blow for Derby who would have wanted their main man to be on the touchline today in another crucial game.

This game will be seen as a real opportunity to get points on the board by the Rams considering the Royals’ recent form and current league position – but they will need to get on with the task in hand and stay professional as they have done all season.

And that is why you can’t rule out Derby thriving in this game. They have coped extremely well with adversity and credit must also go to the coaching staff including Liam Rosenior who has done an extremely good job as Rooney’s right-hand man.

He is set to play a crucial part today – and no doubt technology will help as Rooney tries to send instructions across to his players. He will be hoping to be back on the touchline as soon as possible.